Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last: Iran has reported more new infections and deaths across the country than on any other day since the pandemic began. Health authorities recorded over 39,600 new cases and 542 deaths from the virus. The daily death toll on Sunday broke the previous record, set in November. New all-time increases push Iran’s total infection rate to over 4.1 million and pandemic deaths to over 94,000, mostly in the Middle East. The clash of new cases, fueled by the rapidly spreading delta variant, has invaded hospitals. The country has never seen so many patients with COVID-19 in critical condition, with 6,462 more severe cases reported on Sunday. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week ordered officials to discuss the possibility of a total national shutdown. The government has been reluctant to implement such a deadlock, fearing the damage it would do to an economy shaken by years of US sanctions. Only 3.3 percent of the total population of about 80 million has been fully vaccinated, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University. Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: [email protected] or join us directly in the comments now. What is happening in Canada Masked pedestrians were seen in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes / Canadian Press) What is happening all over the world As of Sunday, more than 202.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million. IN Africa, Tunisian authorities aim to vaccinate more than one million people aged 40 and over in just one day, compared to 30,000 to 60,000 the day before. Authorities provided free buses for people going to vaccination centers, many set up in schools. PHOTOS | Tunisia pushes mass COVID-19 vaccination: IN Europe, The EU has achieved the once glorified attempt to vaccinate the US coronavirus despite a slow start. Now, about 60 percent of EU residents have taken at least one dose, compared to less than 58 percent of Americans. IN Asia, Malaysia says it will ease blockade restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated as the government seeks to defuse public anger against perceived pandemic mismanagement. So far, 35 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated, and officials hope the figure will rise to 50 per cent by the end of August. IN Americas, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s chief infectious disease expert, predicts that regulators will give full approval to coronavirus vaccines by the end of the month, which he hopes will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector, such as and schools and universities. The administration of US President JoeBiden is currently weighing what leverage it can push to encourage more unvaccinated Americans to take their shots as the delta variant continues to grow. Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: [email protected] or join us directly in the comments now.

