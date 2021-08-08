Sky News boss Paul Whittaker takes YouTube suspension to global CEO





Sky News chief Paul Whittaker has voiced his concerns about a seven-day ban by YouTube at the helm of the video-sharing company, telling global chief executive Susan Wojcicki that the platform’s editorial policies are inconsistent. Whittaker expressed disappointment with the way the ban review was handled after Sky News’ suspension was lifted and the 24-hour news channel posted its first video – Uncancelled: Sky News Australia released – on the platform. The News Corp-controlled channel was banned from YouTube more than a week ago after it took a strike over the May 3 clip of controversial broadcaster Alan Jones talking about the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India. Sky News chief Paul Whittaker has demanded clarification regarding the ban on YouTube in recent weeks from chief executive Susan Wojcicki (pictured). The way in which YouTube conducted its review, suspension and media statements regarding the Sky News Australia channel is deeply disappointing, Whittaker said in the letter, seen by The Sydney Morning Herald AND Age.

YouTubes Australian Partnership Director Ed Miles informed the 24-hour news channel that his account on the Google-owned video sharing site had been suspended for a week on July 29. The other 14 videos were removed in addition to Jones’ clip from May, but Sky News was not provided with specific reasons for the breach. A YouTube spokesman issued a statement last Sunday, initially saying it did not allow content that denies the existence of COVID-19. A statement from YouTube was amended to say that it did not allow medical misinformation regarding COVID-19 that posed a serious risk of injury, or that was contrary to the instructions of local and global health authorities. Loading Sky News hosts like Rowan Dean and Jones have previously made controversial and misleading remarks about COVID-19, the use of masks, blockages and vaccinations. Jones has issued two corrections to comments he has made – one related to his stance on vaccinations and the other to misinformation he presented to renegade federal MP Craig Kelly about COVID-19, vaccine safety and the Delta type. In one video, Dean called an incident related to the departure of a family from a flight after their two-year-old child could not be equipped with a bad mask and authoritarianism.

