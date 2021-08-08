Rampant Taliban capture key Kunduz as Afghan cities fall on U.S. withdrawal threshold

Taliban fighters occupied one of Afghanistan’s main cities on Sunday as militants captured the withdrawal of US forces and the fall of resistance to capture provincial capitals across the country.

The fall of the city of Kunduz, the capital of the northern province of the same name, could deliver a major blow to the devastated Afghan government forces as the militant group captured two other regional centers in just as many days.

The Taliban have captured Kunduz after fierce fighting in which both sides suffered casualties. We left Kunduz, but fighting is still going on for control at the airport, said Abdul Ahad Torial Kakar, a member of the Kunduz provincial council. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also told NBC News that militants had occupied the city and that government officials had left their posts.

Kunduz is roughly the sixth largest city in Afghanistan and a crucial shopping center. It is a strategic crossroads with easy access to most of the north of the country, as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles away.

The fall of the city, in the heart of a large agricultural region near Tajikistan, comes after insurgent fighters on Saturday took control of Sheberghan, the capital of the northern province of Jawzjan. It was less than 24 hours after Zaranj, the heart of Nimroz province in southwestern Afghanistan, became the first provincial capital to fall into the hands of militants since US forces began withdrawing from the country.

Afghan men walk along a road in Zaranj after the Taliban invaded their first provincial capital since launching an offensive in May. – / AFP – Getty Images

The Taliban recently began to encircle provincial capitals after taking smaller administrative areas.

The militants launched an aggressive offensive in May and have advanced across the country at a rate that has even surprised some of the fighters themselves.

Recently, the group said it had captured more than half of Afghanistan’s territory, including strategic border crossings.

This has driven thousands from their homes to seek refuge, both from the fighting and from the perspective of the hardline Islamic regime that ruled the country before it was restored in 2001.

While in power, the Taliban implemented a strict version of Islam that made women and girls virtually invisible in public life.

With the group’s resurgence, a host of assassinations have hit Afghanistan, targeting mostly prominent women, journalists, judges and others fighting to support a liberal way of life in the country.

Trapped people await the reopening of a border crossing in Chaman after the Taliban took control of the Afghan city. ASGHAR ACHAKZAI / AFP – Getty Images

The U.S. Air Force continues to assist Afghan air forces bombing Taliban targets in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar as Afghan security forces try to prevent Taliban control.

The Taliban captured Kunduz for about two weeks in 2015 before retreating in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The insurgents retreated back to the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being ousted again.

On Saturday, the US and British embassies in Kabul repeated a warning to citizens still there to leave immediately as the security situation deteriorates.

“The ongoing Taliban offensive does nothing but lead to more bloodshed,” a State Department spokesman said Friday. “If the Taliban continue on this path, they will be an international paralysis without the support of the international community or even the people they say they want to govern.”

The United States toppled the Taliban regime in 2001 after the group sheltered Osama bin Laden, the founder of Al Qaeda and the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that sparked America’s longest-running war.

President Joe Biden said last month that the U.S. military mission in the country would end Aug. 31, earlier than originally announced.

The conflict has claimed the lives of some 2,300 American troops. From 2001 to 2018, about 58,000 Afghan soldiers and police were killed in violence, according to in a study from Brown University.

Rhea Mogul reported from London, and Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar, Pakistan.