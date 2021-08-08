International
Rampant Taliban capture key Kunduz as Afghan cities fall on U.S. withdrawal threshold
Taliban fighters occupied one of Afghanistan’s main cities on Sunday as militants captured the withdrawal of US forces and the fall of resistance to capture provincial capitals across the country.
The fall of the city of Kunduz, the capital of the northern province of the same name, could deliver a major blow to the devastated Afghan government forces as the militant group captured two other regional centers in just as many days.
The Taliban have captured Kunduz after fierce fighting in which both sides suffered casualties. We left Kunduz, but fighting is still going on for control at the airport, said Abdul Ahad Torial Kakar, a member of the Kunduz provincial council. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also told NBC News that militants had occupied the city and that government officials had left their posts.
Download NBC News app for the latest news and politics
Kunduz is roughly the sixth largest city in Afghanistan and a crucial shopping center. It is a strategic crossroads with easy access to most of the north of the country, as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles away.
The fall of the city, in the heart of a large agricultural region near Tajikistan, comes after insurgent fighters on Saturday took control of Sheberghan, the capital of the northern province of Jawzjan. It was less than 24 hours after Zaranj, the heart of Nimroz province in southwestern Afghanistan, became the first provincial capital to fall into the hands of militants since US forces began withdrawing from the country.
The Taliban recently began to encircle provincial capitals after taking smaller administrative areas.
The militants launched an aggressive offensive in May and have advanced across the country at a rate that has even surprised some of the fighters themselves.
Recently, the group said it had captured more than half of Afghanistan’s territory, including strategic border crossings.
This has driven thousands from their homes to seek refuge, both from the fighting and from the perspective of the hardline Islamic regime that ruled the country before it was restored in 2001.
While in power, the Taliban implemented a strict version of Islam that made women and girls virtually invisible in public life.
With the group’s resurgence, a host of assassinations have hit Afghanistan, targeting mostly prominent women, journalists, judges and others fighting to support a liberal way of life in the country.
The U.S. Air Force continues to assist Afghan air forces bombing Taliban targets in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar as Afghan security forces try to prevent Taliban control.
The Taliban captured Kunduz for about two weeks in 2015 before retreating in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The insurgents retreated back to the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being ousted again.
On Saturday, the US and British embassies in Kabul repeated a warning to citizens still there to leave immediately as the security situation deteriorates.
“The ongoing Taliban offensive does nothing but lead to more bloodshed,” a State Department spokesman said Friday. “If the Taliban continue on this path, they will be an international paralysis without the support of the international community or even the people they say they want to govern.”
The United States toppled the Taliban regime in 2001 after the group sheltered Osama bin Laden, the founder of Al Qaeda and the mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that sparked America’s longest-running war.
President Joe Biden said last month that the U.S. military mission in the country would end Aug. 31, earlier than originally announced.
The conflict has claimed the lives of some 2,300 American troops. From 2001 to 2018, about 58,000 Afghan soldiers and police were killed in violence, according to in a study from Brown University.
Rhea Mogul reported from London, and Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar, Pakistan.
Associated Press contributed.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/rampant-taliban-capture-key-kunduz-afghan-cities-fall-wake-u-n1276289
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]