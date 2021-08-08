International
Covid growth in Vietnam hits global supply chains
Vietnam Updates
Subscribe to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Vietnam news.
A record rise in Covid-19 infections has forced factories to close in southern Vietnam, hitting one of the world’s busiest manufacturing centers for clothing and footwear and sending global brands in search of spare suppliers.
Supply chain disruption is a blow to a country that had largely mitigated local virus transmissions by 2020. Vietnam was one of several Asian economies that grew and attracted new foreign investment last year despite the pandemic.
Vietnam’s new daily cases have been on trend between 7,000 and 8,000 and almost all of the country’s more than 200,000 infections have been recorded since early July.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city, has been hit the hardest. It imposed strict social distancing measures on July 9, including rules for transporting and housing workers and placing staff on factory floors.
Two major shoe suppliers – Taiwan’s Pou Chen, which makes shoes for Adidas and Nike, and South Korea’s Changshin, which also supplies the US company – suspended operations last month.
Pou Chen stopped production at a factory in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest in the country, on July 14 and said the plant would remain closed until at least August 9.
“Local government requirements have affected the ability of workers to come to work, and this has led to a decline in capacity utilization,” the company said.
Pou Chen shipped 244 million pairs of shoes last year, 44 percent of which came from Vietnam. Adidas warned last week that supply chain restrictions could cost up to 500m euros in sales by the end of the year.
Feng Tay, another Taiwanese manufacturer of sports shoes, closed some of its factories last month. The company makes the shoes that make up one-sixth of Nike’s annual sales, according to its website.
The Vietnam Textiles and Clothing Association recently said that more than 30 percent of the country’s garment and textile factories were closed. or report in state-run Vietnam News quoted the association’s president as saying that the level of vaccination among workers in the industry was “still very low”.
Vietnam has been hampered by a stuttering vaccination program as the government was slow in procuring strokes. only with about 1 percent out of approximately 98 million the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Coronavirus cases have been reported throughout Vietnam and have disrupted other sectors, including electronics.
“With all the provinces in Vietnam hit by Covid, the situation is so unprecedentedly uncertain that buyers must approve a Plan B or C, including offshore production in another country,” said Vu Ngoc Khiem of Global Sources , an e-commerce platform that connects Asian suppliers with overseas buyers.
Samsung, one of Vietnam’s largest employers, has suffered outages in the production of its smartphones in recent months after a critical supplier of injection molding equipment shut down.
The issue has been resolved, but technology group equipment factories near Ho Chi Minh City are operating at about half capacity. Operations are expected to “normalize” this month, the company said.
Eurasia Group, the consultancy, said in a research note last week that there were concerns that the explosion in Vietnam “could hurt production ahead of peak end-of-year / holiday season demand”.
However, health officials have said in recent days that Covid cases in Ho Chi Minh City were “on the plateau”, in a possible indication that the worst of the current wave of infections had passed.
Vietnam has lured new investments and supply contracts from global electronics, apparel and other companies seeking to diversify their operations away from China, Asia’s main manufacturing hub, at a time of worsening Sino-US trade tensions.
Additional reporting by Edward White and Song Jung in Seoul
<>
Latest coronavirus news
Follow FT live coverage and analysis of the rapidly evolving global pandemic and economic crisis here.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d6726026-e4ce-466f-975f-6e9983d33d72
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]