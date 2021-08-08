Covid growth in Vietnam hits global supply chains

Subscribe to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Vietnam news.

A record rise in Covid-19 infections has forced factories to close in southern Vietnam, hitting one of the world’s busiest manufacturing centers for clothing and footwear and sending global brands in search of spare suppliers.

Supply chain disruption is a blow to a country that had largely mitigated local virus transmissions by 2020. Vietnam was one of several Asian economies that grew and attracted new foreign investment last year despite the pandemic.

Vietnam’s new daily cases have been on trend between 7,000 and 8,000 and almost all of the country’s more than 200,000 infections have been recorded since early July.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city, has been hit the hardest. It imposed strict social distancing measures on July 9, including rules for transporting and housing workers and placing staff on factory floors.

Two major shoe suppliers – Taiwan’s Pou Chen, which makes shoes for Adidas and Nike, and South Korea’s Changshin, which also supplies the US company – suspended operations last month.

Pou Chen stopped production at a factory in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest in the country, on July 14 and said the plant would remain closed until at least August 9.

“Local government requirements have affected the ability of workers to come to work, and this has led to a decline in capacity utilization,” the company said.

Pou Chen shipped 244 million pairs of shoes last year, 44 percent of which came from Vietnam. Adidas warned last week that supply chain restrictions could cost up to 500m euros in sales by the end of the year.

Feng Tay, another Taiwanese manufacturer of sports shoes, closed some of its factories last month. The company makes the shoes that make up one-sixth of Nike’s annual sales, according to its website.

The Vietnam Textiles and Clothing Association recently said that more than 30 percent of the country’s garment and textile factories were closed. or report in state-run Vietnam News quoted the association’s president as saying that the level of vaccination among workers in the industry was “still very low”.

Vietnam has been hampered by a stuttering vaccination program as the government was slow in procuring strokes. only with about 1 percent out of approximately 98 million the country’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Coronavirus cases have been reported throughout Vietnam and have disrupted other sectors, including electronics.

“With all the provinces in Vietnam hit by Covid, the situation is so unprecedentedly uncertain that buyers must approve a Plan B or C, including offshore production in another country,” said Vu Ngoc Khiem of Global Sources , an e-commerce platform that connects Asian suppliers with overseas buyers.

Samsung, one of Vietnam’s largest employers, has suffered outages in the production of its smartphones in recent months after a critical supplier of injection molding equipment shut down.

The issue has been resolved, but technology group equipment factories near Ho Chi Minh City are operating at about half capacity. Operations are expected to “normalize” this month, the company said.

Eurasia Group, the consultancy, said in a research note last week that there were concerns that the explosion in Vietnam “could hurt production ahead of peak end-of-year / holiday season demand”.

However, health officials have said in recent days that Covid cases in Ho Chi Minh City were “on the plateau”, in a possible indication that the worst of the current wave of infections had passed.

Vietnam has lured new investments and supply contracts from global electronics, apparel and other companies seeking to diversify their operations away from China, Asia’s main manufacturing hub, at a time of worsening Sino-US trade tensions.

Additional reporting by Edward White and Song Jung in Seoul

