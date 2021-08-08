Vaccine tourism: International travelers rush to SFO for free COVID vaccines





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. (KGO) – Forget the Golden Gate Bridge and Fishermen’s Wharf, the SFO vaccination clinic has become a tourist destination where hundreds are sitting and getting vaccinated. “It’s hard to get a vaccine in the Philippines, so it’s easier to come here and hit two birds at the same time. You’re circulating as a tourist and getting vaccinated at the same time. It’s easy,” said the tourist. Roqzanne Tan. Roqzanne Tan could not be vaccinated at her place, so she traveled over 15 hours to land in San Francisco. She entered a CVS and was vaccinated. Another popular option is SFO Vaccine Clinic where tourists are getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Monday through Friday. RELATED: Vaccination site provides photocopies instead of CDC cards; how they can ruin your travel plans “As we look at the meetings that are taking place at our medical clinic where we release the vaccine, 80% of the new meetings are actually non-US citizens. So a very interesting trend,” said SFO spokesman Doug Yakel. Since May SFO has provided over 1,000 vaccines to tourists from 58 countries. They say most come from Taiwan and Mexico. “Because in Mexico there is no plan. In Mexico they are very slow, they work slowly,” said Mexican tourist Israel Gomez. As the Delta variant spreads across the globe, SFO has now turned into an unexpected vaccination center. In the last month they started adapting their website to some of the major markets to stimulate travel. “Number one allows these doses of Johnson & Johnson to be used well. This allows them to not go to waste,” Yakel said. Travel agent Edward Siu has received numerous phone calls asking for travel incentives and says the price is high but worth it as COVID cases are rising in many of these countries. “It’s only costing them about $ 4,000 – the $ 5,000 that is the maximum,” Siu told Classics Tours. The SFO hopes the affordable vaccines will also help boost the economy, but Siu says one dose is not enough time. “It’s not because honestly only hotels benefit from some advantage, airlines benefit from it, but other than that people are not touring because they get the vaccine and they go,” Siu said. But word is spreading fast. Luz Pena: “Do you know anyone else who does this?” Roqzanne Tan: “Yes, my friend went here with me to get a vaccine as well, but she came back to the Philippines.” Vaccine Tracker: How is California when you can get a coronavirus vaccine? Problems loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window. Related stories and videos:

Copyright 2021 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/vaccine-tourism-travel-package-sfo-tourist-incentive/10938165/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos