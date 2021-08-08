The messy Pandemic Olympics is getting a nuanced ending

TOKYO (AP) Started with a virus and a one-year break. It ended with a typhoon blowing and, still, a virus. In the middle: for almost everything.

The Tokyo Olympics, christened 2020 but held in mid-2021 after being interrupted for a year by the coronavirus, ended in a stadium emptied of COVID on Sunday night as an often surreal mixed bag for Japan and for the world.

A closing ceremony with the theme Worlds That We Share An optimistic but ironic notion in this human moment showed everything, from stunt bikes to intricate light shows, as it tried to convey a festive and liberating atmosphere for athletes after two tense weeks. It focused on a direct meal from Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games. And with that, the strangest recorded Olympics close their books for good.

Held in the midst of a revived pandemic, rejected by many Japanese and plagued by months of administration problems, these Games presented logistical and medical barriers like no other, provided serious talk about mental health, and, when it came to sports, yielded both triumphs and some surprising shortcomings.

From the beginning, expectations were average at best, apocalyptic at worst. Even Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said he was concerned that these could become the soulless Olympics. But, he said, what we have seen here is completely different.

You were faster, you went higher, you were stronger because we all stood together in solidarity, Bach told the Olympians gathered as he closed the Games. This was even more remarkable given the many challenges you had to face due to the pandemic. In these difficult times, you give the world the most precious gifts: hope.

For the first time since the pandemic began, he said, the whole world came together.

He overestimated it a bit. In these Games, even the word together was stuffed. The spectators were kept away. Part of the rules kept athletes disguised and separated for most medal ceremonies, however they saw them exchanging body fluids in some places. This was less about being incompetent than about being real: The dangers that could be mitigated were, but at the same time the events had to go on.

The persistence of athletes became a central story. Mental health claimed the breadth of the belt like never before, and athletes revealed their stories and struggle in a tangible, sometimes torturous way.

The fourth Japanese Olympics, held 57 years after the 1964 Games resumed the country after the defeat of World War II, represented a planet trying to come together at a time in history when diseases and circumstances and politics had divided it.

Sunday’s closing ceremony reflected that and, at times, led the procedures toward a scientific flavor. As the athletes stood in the arena for the ultimate grandeur, digital scoreboards on either side of the stadium displayed what organizers called a fan matrix video, a video display similar to calls loaded by spectators displaying themselves cheering at home.

Even the parade of athletes holding national flags thousands of Olympians, disguised and disguised, gathered together before re-entering the world, was touched. Volunteers carried several flags to the stadium, presumably due to rules requiring athletes to leave the venue immediately after their events.

In the face of such frightening backgrounds, athletic excellence erupted, from the first Games gold medal (Chinas Yang Qian in 10m air rifle on July 24th) to the last (Serbia defeated Greece in men’s water polo on Sunday afternoon).

Highlights: Allyson Felix taking an 11th record medal on the track, leaving the Olympic scene. Five-time US gold medalist Caeleb Dressels stunning performance in the pool. Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing as well-known and applicable Olympic sports. The host country receives the 58th Japanese medal, the highest ever.

Every Olympics is a microcosm of the world that reflects. The start of these Games, and the two weeks of the Games, featured tens of thousands of COVID spit-in-a-bottle tests for athletes, staff, journalists and visitors. This produced barely more than 400 positives, far from the rest of Japan’s non-Olympic bubble, where increases in positive cases provoked the government to declare an increasingly widespread state of emergency.

And, of course, it was that other microcosm of human life that the Games revealed the calculation of mental and emotional health and the pressure exerted on top-level athletes to compete fiercely and succeed at all costs. The interruption of that pressured story, led by the efforts of gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka in particular, pervaded these Games and ignited the conversation of an athlete-driven conversation about the stress, tolerance, and inclusiveness that everyone expects to continue.

As Tokyo is handing over the relay of the Paris Summer Games for 2024, the delay has caused the two Olympics to come together. The next Winter Games gather in just six months in another major Asian metropolis, Beijing, Japan’s rival in East Asia and home to a much more authoritarian government. who is expected to administer his Games in a more draconian and restrictive manner, virus or virus free.

Beyond that, Paris organizers promised on Sunday that they would take the sport out of its traditional spaces and connect with new audiences in new ways in 2024 by assuming, of course, the absence of a prolonged pandemic. They went straight from closing in on excited groups of fans gathered near the Eiffel Tower, a crowded public stage that Tokyo did not allow.

In recent weeks, many officials, athletes, journalists are chewing on how these Tokyo Games will be remembered. It depends on the story, of course, but there are suggestions.

The process was messy and controversial. The competition days were packed, but, in general, with no incidents other than sports spots. Even a moderate earthquake rumbled and was quickly forgotten. Scattered protests at the Games, including one outside the stadium on Sunday night, reflected some of the Japanese sentiment, though certainly not all. Expenditures over $ 15 billion were colossal and will resonate in Tokyo long after the athletes are gone.

What should the Olympics be? A sporting event without politics, as the IOC insists? A benefit for sponsors and broadcasters? A small step towards world peace? Despite all the spinning of the yarns, their identity remains in the air and this fundamental question remains.

But as the cauldron sank on Sunday night after the end of the Pandemic Olympics, it is easy to argue that Tokyo could take its place as a Games that did not fail like those that overcame much to happen at all. And as vaccines begin, variants emerge and blockages reappear, another city and the Beijing government, the Chinese capital, have to deal with the same question.

Meanwhile, the program for Tokyo’s closing ceremony, outlining its Worlds We Share theme, captured the effect of the pandemic and virtual worlds and the separation anxiety to which it was born.

We are in a new normal and this edition of the Games was another matter, he said. Even if we can not be together, we can share the same moment. And this is something we will never forget.

___

Ted Anthony, director of new stories and innovation in the newsroom for The Associated Press, was director of Asia-Pacific news APs from 2014 to 2018. This is his sixth Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/anthonyted