Rain at night brings temporary relief to fires, but higher temperatures along the way

Light overnight rain provided a brief break for firefighters on the front lines of fires across the UN province, but hot, dry conditions are expected to return on Monday.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday morning, 279 fires were burning across the province, with 31 of them considered “marked” by the BC Church Fire Service.

Most of the fires are concentrated in the interior of the province, particularly in the area served by the Kamloops Fire Center, including the White Rock Lake fire burning between Kamloops and Vernon, BC

The fire had broken out earlier in the Monte Lake community before Christ and caused rain to fall in the town of Vernon, BC, on Saturday, but fire information officer Forrest Tower says the overnight rain had reduced the effects of smoke and soot. .

Rain reduced fire behavior

“It seems that some of the fire increased to 2.5 millimeters of rain, which is honestly not much in the long run,” he said. “But in the short term, for the rest of today, tomorrow, it has been greatly reduced. Fire behavior for most fires.”

There is fire activity on almost all White Rock Lake fire fronts, according to the Tower, with the flame estimated to be about 550 square miles in size.

Rain on Saturday caused the City of Vernon tocancellation of an evacuation alarmwhich was issued to the entire municipality the day before.

City of Armstrong, BCwas also repealed their city-wide evacuation alarm on Sunday, as it did the city of Kamloops for the neighborhoods of Campbell Creek, Dallasand Barnhartvale.

Evacuation alarms mean residents should be ready to leave their homes at some point. Evacuation orders mean residents evacuate immediately.

The White Rock Lake fire, seen from Ellison Provincial Park, caused rain to fall over the city of Vernon, before Christ. (Presented by Alana Johannson)

Another heat wave along the way

The Black Fire Service, however, said the hot, dry conditions will return to the province earlier in the week as another high-pressure ridge will build another heat wave.

“By the end of next week, it looks like we’ll be back to conditions when there ‘s going to be some pretty significant fire behavior,” Tower said.

“[The heat wave] will bring some more stable conditions, but will really continue to dry out those fuels, “said Briana Hill, another fire information officer at BC Wildfire Service.

“Looking even further ahead when the cord breaks, [it will also bring]the potential for new ignitions “.

6,902 properties in BC are on evacuation order, with nearly 36,000 under evacuation alert.

Earlier in the week, BC Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said people who ignore evacuation orders knowingly put fire crews at risk.

Tower says Lake Monte residents and other communities that suffered structural damage, as well Parker Cove area, may have to wait before assessing the damage to their properties.

A burned-out building in the village of Lytton, BC, where it took more than a month for residents to assess the damage after a June 30 fire destroyed much of the city. The BC Wildfire service says it is not known when Monte Lake residents, BC, will be able to return to their community after a fire there. (Bethany Lindsay / CBC News)

“As for a timeline when they can return, the answer is when it is certain,” he said, noting that there was no way to say exactly when he would be at this point.

The overall damage is still unclear, but earlier, a resident spoke seeing her house and her neighbors ’houses burning during the escape.

Lighter winds are expected on Sunday

While strong winds have been a major problem for firefighters so far in our BC fire season, overnight rain and colder conditions mean Sunday forecast is much more favorable.

“Still still a little strong. We expect winds to blow up to 20km / h this afternoon,” Hill said. “However, we expect lighter winds which will be welcome.”

About 6,377 square kilometers have been burned so far this year, with fires expected to last until September.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centers have been set up across the province to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a fire. To find the center closest to you, visitEmergency Management BC. Web page.