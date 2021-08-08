International
The rules proposed by the Fed on gun control endanger public safety, says the group – National
A prominent gun control group is accusing the Federal Liberals of endangering public safety by backing down on a commitment to ensure firearms buyers have a valid license.
In a written submission to the government, PolySeSouvient says the proposed regulations to enforce federal legislation do not go so far as to hold guns in the wrong hands.
Trudeau open to improve arms bill as Polytechnic survivors call for change
The group, which pushes for stricter firearms controls, includes students and graduates of the Ecole Polytechnic in Montreal, where a gunman killed 14 women in 1989.
When the Bill C-71 received royal approval in 2019, the government said it would require vendors to verify the validity of a firearms license before selling an unlimited firearm, such as a rifle or shotgun.
Confirming the validity of a potential buyer’s license is an essential component of any credible firearms control regime, because stolen, revoked, or forged licenses can be used to illegally purchase firearms, argues PolySeSouvient.
However, the planned regulations do not prevent such abuses, the group says.
He notes that there is no obligation on the part of a seller to check with the federal firearms registrar to see if a prospective firearms buyer really has a valid license.
While the regulations stipulate that a potential buyer must provide all of the information set forth on the front of his license, including a photograph of the buyer, a potential seller, nowhere does it say that the seller must provide this information to the registrant.
“This is exactly what the arms lobby wants: for the government to have as little information as possible about unrestricted firearms transactions,” said PolySeSouvient spokeswoman Nathalie Provost, who was shot four times during the attack. of 1989 in engineering school.
Trudeau reveals details of offensive-style weapons purchase program, municipal weapons ban
“It seems they took their wish, once again, at the expense of public safety.”
The registrar would only issue a reference number for the green light of a sale if he was convinced the buyer was entitled to hold a license, said Tim Warmington, a Public Safety spokesman in Canada.
But he accepted the proposed act and regulations “do not explicitly specify what information the seller must provide” to the registrar when a reference number is required.
Warmington said examples of information required by the registrar may include the seller’s license number and name (to allow the registrar to ensure that the seller has a valid firearms license), and the license number, name, and date of expiration of the buyer (to ensure the license number given to the buyer is correct).
The seller will also need to confirm that they had taken reasonable steps to verify that the buyer is the licensee, he added.
PolySeSouvient allows the registrant to request license information before providing a reference number.
“The point is that this is discretionary and not required by law,” the group says. “A future government that fits the arms lobby can instruct officials to seal such requests or applications, so it is important to specify such details in the law.”
Bill C-71 also expands background checks to determine the right to a firearms license throughout a person’s life, not just in the last five years, and expands the grounds to cover an applicant’s history of violence. intimate partner and cyber threats.
Furthermore, the legislation requires vendors to keep records of unrestricted firearms transactions and obliges owners to have a Special Transport Authorization (ATT) when receiving firearms restricted and prohibited in any location other than an object approved firing.
PolySeSouvient also has serious concerns about these elements, arguing in its summary:
- Life history checks remain discretionary and do not address the most important shortcomings in the review process, such as known risks that are rejected or ignored;
- the usefulness of sales records is undermined by the need for the police to obtain a search warrant to access them; AND
- the transport authorization allows an owner to take a pistol straight to and from any gun club or field in their province, even if they are not a member.
“While the C-71 and the proposed regulations can move arms control in the right direction, it does so in a way that can only be described as small steps filled with gaps in the arms lobby,” the submission says.
© 2021 Canadian Press
