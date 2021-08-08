Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, August 8th





Calgary THE LAST COVID-19 cases are dragging their feet further in Alberta, with hospitalizations reaching 113 on Friday. Alberta reports 369 new cases of COVID-19, active cases up to 2,719 A passenger waits at the WestJet end of Calgary Airport in March 2020. On Monday, the federal government will lift some travel restrictions, including allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter Canada and pass quarantine. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) The latest COVID-19 numbers No new data will be reported from the province this weekend.

Alberta announced 369 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

of COVID-19 on Friday. An additional death was reported. They were total 2,325 deaths .

. There 113 people being treated in hospital for COVIDin Alberta. From them, 25 were in intensive care units .

for COVIDin Alberta. From them, . The degree of positivity was 5.21 percent.

There 2,719 active cases of COVID-19 across Alberta, an increase of 193 from the previous data update.

of COVID-19 across Alberta, an increase of 193 from the previous data update. Calgary now has over twice as many active cases of COVID-19 than Edmonton.

active cases of COVID-19 than Edmonton. The number of COVID-19 cases associated with Calgary Stampede continues to rise. As of Wednesday, 129 people were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 at the 10-day festival, which ended on July 18th. This is from 84 cases a week ago.

Alberta Health said 325 people took part in Stampede during their incubation period for the disease, but that many took part in other activities during that period which means the number does not translate into cases won at the festival.

E Value R , which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.48 (with a confidence interval of 1.38-1.59) as of Sunday, according to Alberta Health.

, which represents the number of people infected by each infected person, was 1.48 (with a confidence interval of 1.38-1.59) as of Sunday, according to Alberta Health. That number, which has doubled in recent weeks, means that 100 people with the virus will spread it to 148 others.

230,966 Albertansconsidered to have been cured by COVID-19. (Note the last daily number of new cases in the table above will usually change slfew of the new net cases Alberta Health announces daily. For more why, click here.) Latest on restrictions and reopening: Alberta’s main doctor is defending the plan of the province to remove all its public health restrictions COVID-19. Dr Deena Hinshaw says the decision was made after her team reviewed data on age-specific outcomes related to COVID-19, vaccine effectiveness and modeling in Delta variant transmission, and health-related outcomes.

She says remedial measures, including isolation requirements, asymptomatic testing and contact tracking, will support all Albertan health by allowing the province to focuses on other health threats, opioid deaths and syphilis.

The move has caused concern from doctors and political leaders across Canada, including Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu. Some experts note that the virus is now spreading faster in Alberta than during the third wave of the pandemic.

Alberta is mitigation of remaining constraints in a two-phase approach over the following days.

As of Thursday, July 29, the following changes take effect:

Quarantine for close contacts is no longer mandatory but recommended.

Contact trackers no longer report close contacts. Contact trackers will continue to investigate high-risk settings, such as ongoing care facilities.

Asymptomatic testing is no longer recommended.

On August 16, the following changes will take effect: You will not be asked to isolate yourself if you test positive for COVID-19, but isolation will still be recommended. Isolation hotels and quarantine supports will no longer be available. Testing will be available to symptomatic people when needed to help guide patient care decisions. After August 31, testing for COVID-19 will be available to patients whose symptoms are so severe that they need care in hospitals or clinics. Masking will not be required in schools. Masks will no longer be required on public transportation, or in most ongoing care facilities.

E American land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, according to a renewal order issued by the U.S. government. The US government said that while vaccination rates have improved, opening the land border for non-essential travel still poses a very high risk.

Ottawa says starting 9 August at 12:01 p.m. ET fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents living in that country will be able to visit Canada without having to be quarantined for two weeks.

The government said it plans to allow travelers fully vaccinated by all other countries to enter Canada without quarantine September 7th.

Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving that they received doses of approved vaccines in Canada at least 14 days before entering the country.

Officials said passengers must submit electronically in connection with COVID-19 information for governmentArriveCANpre-arrival application, meet pre-arrival and arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have an appropriate quarantine plan.

Alberta entered Phase 3 of his three-phase reopening plan on July 1, removing most of the restrictions. Latest on vaccines: 56.5 percent of Albanians are now fully vaccinated against COVID, and 64.8 percent have now received at least one dose (or 76.2 percent of those who are entitled).

Nationwide , 81.7 percent of those eligible have received at least one dose. IN Ontario , that figure is 82 percent, and at Quebec is 85 percent.

Alberta Health has partnered with a coalition of businesses to launch a mobile clinic who will administer the first and second doses of the vaccine to remote labor camps, rural communities, and hard-to-reach populations. Her tour of the province began Monday at Banff and Kananaskis areas.

A survey released July 21 by the Angus Reid Institute suggests that vaccine reluctance is more common in Alberta than in the rest of the country. The survey found that one in five Albert residents was not inclined to take a hit twice the national average.

According to the survey, in BC the hesitation rate is 12 percent, and in Ontario and Quebec it is only nine percent.

Hinshawtweeted on July 21st that the latest provincial data claim that vaccination provides excellent protection against infection and variants.

Hinshaw said one dose turns out to be 57 percent effective against variant B.1.617 and increases to 85 percent with two doses. Against variant B.1.1.7, two doses turn out to be 91 percent effective.

She also noted that 96 percent of Albertans have positively tested for the virus from 1 January there were no two doses of the vaccine, and 91 percent of deaths from COVID-19 and 95 percent of hospitalizations and intensive care units followed the same trend. See which regions are hit hardest: You can see active cases by local health area on the interactive map below. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information: Here isdetailed regional breakdownof active cases as reported by the province on Friday: Calgary Zone : 1,414.

Edmonton area : 527.

Southern zone : 309.

Northern zone : 305.

Central area : 160.

Unknown: 4 Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: With files from The Canadian Press

