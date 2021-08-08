Two men shot in front of a restaurant in Montreal in Marche Central – Montreal

Two men were shot and wounded after being shot in front of a restaurant on rue du March Central in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots on 911 calls Sunday shortly after midnight.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims, two men aged 28 and 29. They were wounded in the lower body by gunshots,” said Officer Caroline Chvrefils, spokeswoman for the de la Ville de Montral Police Service. (SPVM).

The two men were taken to hospital.

“No suspects were found at the scene. The circumstances of this event are currently unknown, “said the SPVM spokesman.

The bullets were clearly visible in two vehicles which were parked in front of the restaurant.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to protect the scene and allow investigators and forensic technicians from the SPVM to do their job. The dog unit was also searched at the scene, seeking information.

“Several witnesses were met at the scene by the police. “There are no arrests at the moment,” said Agent Chvrefils.

The SPVM investigation is ongoing.