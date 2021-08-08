Victoria will make AstraZeneca available for under-40s as it launches first car vaccine nations | Victoria

The Victorian government will provide the AstraZeneca vaccine for under 40s at its state vaccination clinics and has launched the first state vaccination operations at a former Bunnings site.

Victoria, on the third day of its seven-day blockade, recorded 11 new cases aired Sunday instead, all related to the Hobsons Bay group. This group started in Melbournes west and southwest with a teacher from Al-Taqwa College.

Of the Sunday cases, four are students from Al-Taqwa College, three are in-house contacts from a confirmed case at the Wolf Cafe and Eatery in Altona North, while another relates to a case at the Newport Football Club. Three are connected to the CS Square Mall in Caroline Springs.

At the Flemington public housing tower where there were positive cases within a family, Victorian authorities reported that all residents on the 17th floor had returned negative results.

So it’s very nice. This does not mean that we are out of the forest there, it does not mean that we can change the settings, but it is better to have negative results than positive, said Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

The state is still desperately trying to figure out how the blast started, and concerns about mysterious cases were cited by Andrews when asked if the blockade could continue beyond its planned end on Thursday.

In an effort to raise vaccination rates, the Victorian government announced that it would begin administering AstraZeneca doses to those aged 18-39 at its nine state-run vaccine clinics.

More state-owned clinics will begin administering the vaccine under the age of 40 in the near future. The state government wants to assess the request and a rigorous new informed consent process before reflecting access to its network of 50 state-owned clinics.

I am a 52-year-old, if I were 25 and AstraZeneca was the only vaccine available to me today, I would get it, said Chief of Health Prof Prof Brett Sutton.

Of course, it is your individual choice, but I have said that by the end the best vaccine to get is the one that is available to you today.

He will also carry out a smooth launch of a vaccine center that will administer Pfizer at a former Bunnings site in Melton. The lead operation will administer 10,000 doses per week and is expected to increase and include doses of AstraZeneca if successful.

You reserve, drive the car, knock down the window, raise the sleeve, take a hit, it’s so easy, said Naomi Bromley, Victoria Covid vice president of response. This is a fantastic addition to our existing state infrastructure. It will be a really good and convenient, simple, safe way for Victorians to be vaccinated.

The cars will be taken in parts, initially consisting of about 10 cars, before landing in a post-impact waiting area, where roaming nurses will monitor for side effects.

The government also announced that from Monday, children between the ages of 12 and 15 with certain medical conditions, or who are residents of Aboriginal and Torres Strait, will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at state clinics in addition to general practitioners.