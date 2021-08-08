News | McAuliffe International School





All McAuliffe students and their families are invited to join us on Saturday, August 14th for our Bicycle Parade and Welcome Return Celebration between 9: 00-11: 30 p.m. Students can pick up their schedule *, meet their teachers, visit the school, and enjoy the fun and games on the front lawn! McAuliffe is again collaborating with councilor Chris Herndon to host this fun family event! The Bicycle Parade starts at The Green at 29 and Roslyn in Central Park at 9:00 p.m. For more details about the Bicycle Parade click here. If you are unable to attend the Bicycle Parade, stop by McAuliffe at any time between 9:00 am and 11:30 am for the Welcome Back! * Students will not be able to get their timetable if registration does not end this Thursday, August 12 *

If you have problems with online registration, we will hold the next registration next Tuesday (8/10) between 9:00 am and 3 pm and on Wednesday (8/11) between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon. If you have any questions, please contact Laura Thompson at [email protected]

We know families have a lot of questions, so we’ve compiled a list of the most frequently asked questionshere. Please read the FAQs and feel free to call if your question is not addressed here. We will continue to add additional questions / answers as information is available.

We are very excited for the school year 2021-2022! In preparation for the next school year, all families must complete online registration, sign McAuliffe contracts, and pay school fees by Aug. 12. More information on these school action items is below. Please know-students will not be able to receive their schedule at the Return Welcome Celebration until registration is complete. Back to school action items – Deadline for Thursday, August 12th Full registration – Registration is the annual process of updating student and family information including emergency contacts, health information and more. Registration must be completed by August 12th. If you completed the recording during the early bird window this spring — great job! You have already met this requirement! To register online, sign up at Parents Portal, click on View All Applications, then click on Online Registration. Then you will click on “more” (at the bottom left column), and then again “Online Registration”. Online registration can only be completed by the parent / guardian listed in the main student enrollment family. Registration questions can be sent to Laura Thompson at [email protected]

– Registration is the annual process of updating student and family information including emergency contacts, health information and more. If you completed the recording during the early bird window this spring — great job! You have already met this requirement! Complete McAuliffe Contracts -All McAuliffe students and their parent / guardian must review and complete (with an electronic signature) all five (5) McAuliffe contracts.

-All McAuliffe students and their parent / guardian must review and complete (with an electronic signature) all five (5) McAuliffe contracts. Pay Student Fees –Student fees for 2021-22 are $ 195 and are applied to your MySchoolBucks account. You can access this invoice directly through MySchoolBucks or through yours Parents Portal account (click on “View all apps” and then select “MySchoolBucks”). If you have not used MySchoolBucks before you will need to add your student. If you need help with student fees, please fill out the Student Assistance Request form. Student Aid Fund Requirements

We are very fortunate to have McAuliffe support at the Smiley Foundation so that all McAuliffe students can succeed! If your student qualifies for a free or reduced lunch (FRL) and you need help with school equipment, uniforms or school fees; or to sign up for our weekly backpack with food program, please fill outStudent Assistance Fund Application Form.

Attached is the McAuliffe School Calendar 2021-2022 (updated 7/30/21). Please note that the McAuliffe calendar differs slightly from the DPS calendar.

The Free and Reduced Food Benefit program provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free food for children every school day during the school year. Applications must be submitted each school year. For more information click here. To apply, visit Food and Nutrition ServicesWeb page.

If you have ordered an Educator online, it will be shipped directly to your home in early August. The list of school supplies can be found here.

Our dress code is a McAuliffe top, and black, gray or khaki pants. For more information on the dress code, see belowdocument or visit the dress code page on our website. Uniforms can be purchased online or in person through Impact On Printing. McAuliffe does not sell any uniforms at school. Your student will need to have a McAuliffe athletic t-shirt and a set of McAuliffe shorts for PE classes as well. If your family would like softly used McAuliffe uniforms, please fill out, Student Assistance Fund Application Form.

McAuliffe has teamed up with Way to Go to offer Schoolpool, a carpool-matched service that allows families to coordinate their carp. This is a free program and families are under no obligation to participate. Sign up for Schoolpool here.

