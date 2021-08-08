Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the UNSC Modis debate World News





Russian President Vladimir Putin, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is also the president of the African Union, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are among the top dignitaries expected to attend the Security Council debate. UN on maritime security that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on Monday. UN diplomats familiar with the organization of the meeting said confirmations are still coming and the list of those likely to take part in the debate could grow. Monday’s meeting will be the first UN Security Council debate chaired by an Indian prime minister, although this is the eighth time India has held the rotating presidency of the world’s highest body as a non-permanent member. Modi will lead the debate virtually in view of the ongoing Covid pandemic. The maritime security debate is the first of three signing events that India is holding as chair of the UN Security Council in August. The other two are debates on the UN Peace Defender, in which India has been a generous and steadfast contributor, and counter-terrorism, which is a subject that India has defended in the world body for decades as a victim. key, especially from state-sponsored groups and individuals across its western border. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will head the other two, and personally at UN headquarters in New York City. President Putin’s participation was seen as a significant gesture as he rarely participates in such debates; the latter, people familiar with the matter, said it was probably 15 years ago. DRC President Tshisekedi is taking part in the debate as the shortest on behalf of the African Union, 54 of whom are members of the 55-member African group, which is the largest group of geographically categorized groups in which members of the UN are divided. The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves was also confirmed to be attending, but withdrew for health reasons and will be represented by his son, who is a cabinet member. The Indian presidency of the UN Security Council, meanwhile, faced its first push and from expected quarters. Pakistan has reacted harshly to the rejection of its official request by the UN Security Council to attend Friday’s conference by the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNMA) on the evolving security situation in the country, while international forces US-led end their 20-year presence. It is a deep sadness that, as Afghanistan’s closest neighbor, whose contribution to the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community, Pakistanis are urging the Security Council President to address the council session and present his perspective on the Afghan peace process and the way forward was not adhered to, the pakistani foreign ministry said on saturday. Pakistan had indeed made a formal request, but people familiar with the matter said, it was rejected because, one, the neighbors do not automatically qualify to participate or run according to rules, such as affected countries – like Afghanistan who attended. And, two, where do you stop if all the neighbors make the same request, to attend. Some of Afghanistan’s neighboring states had indeed expressed a desire to attend and address the meeting, but they were also politely declined, citing the same reason. Pakistan targeted in the comment the president of the council, who for August is India. But, the people quoted earlier insisted, the decision to keep out the neighbors was taken collectively by the UN Security Council as a body.

