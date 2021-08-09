Australia remains at the back of the OECD countries’ package of climate action, the analysis states | environment

The Morrison government claims that Australia has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than other countries have been challenged by an analysis that found it has gone backwards compared to similar countries over the past 15 years.

Energy analyst Dr Hugh Saddler ranked the performance of 23 OECD countries and Russia in eight climate measures, including the share of electricity from non-fossil fuels, per capita emissions from transport and the overall emission intensity of each economy.

He found that Australia was ranked 20th or worse in seven of the eight categories. In relative terms, it had not improved in any category since 2005 and had lagged behind other developed countries in four.

Saddler, an honorary associate professor at the Australian University School of Public Policy Crawford, said his research published by the progressive researcher of the Australia Institute showed that the country was lagging behind the group among countries developed in the transformation of its economy.

He likened it to Morrison’s claim, made before a virtual climate summit hosted by the US in April, that Australia’s emissions reduction records were better than many of the other major countries that appeared at the event. .