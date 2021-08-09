Connect with us

Australia remains at the back of the OECD countries’ package of climate action, the analysis states | environment

The Morrison government claims that Australia has done more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than other countries have been challenged by an analysis that found it has gone backwards compared to similar countries over the past 15 years.

Energy analyst Dr Hugh Saddler ranked the performance of 23 OECD countries and Russia in eight climate measures, including the share of electricity from non-fossil fuels, per capita emissions from transport and the overall emission intensity of each economy.

He found that Australia was ranked 20th or worse in seven of the eight categories. In relative terms, it had not improved in any category since 2005 and had lagged behind other developed countries in four.

Saddler, an honorary associate professor at the Australian University School of Public Policy Crawford, said his research published by the progressive researcher of the Australia Institute showed that the country was lagging behind the group among countries developed in the transformation of its economy.

He likened it to Morrison’s claim, made before a virtual climate summit hosted by the US in April, that Australia’s emissions reduction records were better than many of the other major countries that appeared at the event. .

Despite the last decade of growth in solar and wind energy, fossil fuels still dominate the energy sector in Australia and the degree of its electrification that is getting coal, oil and gas for energy is one of the worst in the OECD, Saddler said.

Emissions analysis precedes the publication Monday night of a historic report by the world’s leading climate scientists that will assess the state of the global climate. The Sixth Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change evaluation report is a comprehensive summary of the world knowledge of the climate crisis and how fast human actions are changing the planet.

Saddler said his research showed that the so-called gas economic recovery governments, under which the Coalition has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to fossil fuel energy and the opening of new gas basins, were absolutely against the transition needs of Australia’s energy system. .

Over the past 15 years, Australia has lost its golden opportunity to disconnect its energy sector from fossil fuels, unlike many other OECD countries, he said. As a result Australians have been left with polluting and inefficient energy, heating, housing and transportation. This also increases our cost of living and lowers our energy productivity.

The government is defending its climate performance by arguing Australia’s emissions have fallen by about 20% since 2005, according to the latest national accounts it is better than many comparable counties.

Morrison and other government MPs have repeatedly cited the figure when asked why Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target is only half that set by the US and the European Union, and less than half what Britain promised . They say Australia has a record of over-achieving emissions targets.

But Saddlers research supports previous analyzes that suggest this claim is misleading.

He found that all emission reductions in Australia since 2005 have been due to agricultural activities, mainly due to a large decrease in the amount of land clearing. In basic terms, the annual destruction of forests and other ecosystems for agriculture and timber collection has declined over the decade from 2007 to 2017, it still happens, but at a slower pace.

The Saddlers report said that if this change in land use was excluded from Australia’s national emissions accounts Australia’s emissions had increased by 7% since 2005.

He said it was a major point, and often overlooked, when comparing Australia’s emissions compared to other countries.

The large reductions in land clearing are in no way evidence of a trend towards decarbonisation of the Australian economy, the report said.

For the purposes of international comparison, it is important to note that most other developed countries do not have the capacity to take advantage of large reductions in land clearing for the simple reason that they cleared most of their land centuries ago .

Saddler ruled out changes in land use by choosing indicators that measure changes in energy consumption and emissions. They included energy combustion emissions, energy consumption, energy productivity (the amount of economic output per unit of energy consumed), the share of non-fossil fuel electricity, and transport emissions.

Findings included:

  • Australia had the second most energy-intensive system after Poland, a major coal producer.

  • It achieved the second smallest increase in energy productivity in 15 years, ahead of only Portugal. This is regardless of federal and state energy ministers publication of a national energy productivity plan in 2015.

  • It has significantly increased its share in wind and solar energy, but other countries have moved faster and slipped from 13th place (in 2005) to 14th (in 2019) in a ranking of energy share electricity from new renewable energy production.

  • It was one of three countries that had increased total energy combustion emissions.

  • Before Covid-19, it had the third highest per capita emissions, after the US and Canada. Both North American countries cut per capita transport emissions faster between 2005 and 2019 than Australia.

