More anger, frustration from within the devastated White Rock Lake fire area
More residents who opposed evacuation orders in the area devastated by the fire on Lake Monte are talking about what they think has been an inadequate response from fire crews and an unfair demonization by provincial officials.
The White Rock Lake fire engulfed the area Thursday night, destroying many homes and structures. The official damage assessment has not yet been made public.
Rob Bouchard, whose home was among those burned to the ground, returned to the fire area on Saturday and says he had not seen BC Church Fire Service crews in the area.
“There is no other help, no help from outside. “There are only people living here running tirelessly trying to put out the fires,” he said.
“People are shouting for help. Where is the air tanker support? It’s just an excuse after an excuse. It’s really frustrating.”
Anger smokes before Christ over White Rock Lake fire management
On Friday, Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth publicly rebuked the people who were left behind as firefighters and first-timers were forced to conduct tactical evacuations Thursday night as the fire broke out and jumped on Highway 97 – comments he repeated Sunday. .
“Firefighters had to come in and rescue them. That meant removing firefighters and equipment from the fire and it almost ended very tragically,” he said.
Residents who stayed or returned to the evacuation area have spent the past three days transporting water in soft trucks and trying to protect homes from embers and hotspots.
Many expressed outrage at Farnworth’s comments and said that if they had not stood up to protect their property, no one else would.
“It was just the residents who were dealing with each fire,” Bouchard said.
In an audio update posted on the BC Fire Service website on Saturday, the fire incident commander said planes and heavy equipment were working on the fire side in the Paxton Valley Road area, north of Lake Monte.
It is an area where Global News cameras witnessed at least 15 properties destroyed by fire.
Russ Bouvier and a crew of four other locals who found and extinguished the blaze in the valley tried when asked about the fire service response.
“Do you see them? You’re here. They’re not here, they’ve not been here all day,” he said Saturday.
Locals are angry about the management of the White Rock Lake Fire
“We have been dealing with this non-stop. We lost another facility this morning just because there is no one here. What about the five of us? … I did not speak to a firefighter before Christ in what, three days?
Other Global News residents spoke with expressed disappointment that wildfire crews controlled the fire when it first erupted on July 13th.
The BC Wildfire service says it deployed an initial assault crew and a helicopter as soon as fire was discovered. At the time, it was estimated to be 100 acres in size.
It has since grown to about 55,000 acres.
On Sunday, Farnworth dismissed accusations by residents in the fire area that fire crews were too slow to put out the fire, or were throwing something less than their best effort into it.
“The BC Fire Service was on this fire within 30 minutes of being called and they have been fighting it ever since,” he said.
“It was a very aggressive fire that spread very quickly. More and more resources were brought in as needed. They also had to make tactical evacuations of people in the area.
“They have the resources, they have the air support, they have all the equipment they need and they have done an amazing job.”
On Sunday, the BC Fire Service said the colder weather had stopped the fire from rising somewhat overnight.
It continues to grow modestly in the north, northeast and southeast, the fire service said, and in the west it had risen several hundred feet from Lake Okanagan.
Amid improved weather conditions, fire-related evacuation alarms at Armstrong and Vernon were canceled.
