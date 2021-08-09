Thousands of fires are raging across GreeceExBulletin







Petros Karaxhias / AP

Petros Karaxhias / AP Fires that have been burning in Greece for almost a week show no signs of stopping. Three large fires are currently burning across the country. The largest is on Greece’s second largest island, the tourist destination of Evia, where thousands have already been evacuated. Many others continued to line up in the northern part of the island on Sunday, waiting to board ferries. “We have another difficult afternoon ahead of us, another difficult night,” Deputy Civil Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Sunday. “All the forces that have fought a tough battle all these days will continue to act with unlimited intensity, with the same self-sacrifice.” The fire has destroyed dozens of homes and businesses and is destroying pristine forests. The government has ordered the evacuation of four villages in northern Evia. This includes the village of Pefki, which was used as a shelter area for people already displaced by the fire. A firefighter told a local newspaper that the fires were so intense that water from pipes and planes was evaporating before reaching hell, French Media Agency reports. Another large fire is burning in the southern Peloponnese peninsula near Ancient Olympia, and another is burning in the central region of Fokida, north of Athens. Dozens of smaller fires are also boiling across the country. The fires have led to two confirmed deaths, including a volunteer firefighter who died near Athens after being hit by a falling service pole affected by the fire, according to The Associated Press. With its overloaded emergency responders, Greece has sought help from countries near and far. Several countries have already sent aircraft and firefighters, including France, Israel, Romania, Spain and the United States. E Navy Times REPORTS that the U.S. Navy sent a reconnaissance aircraft late last week to aid efforts.

Petros Karaxhias / AP Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked the countries for their assistance Sunday. “On behalf of the Greek people, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the countries that have sent aid and resources to help fight the fires,” Mitsotakis said on Twitter. The fires started after the biggest heat wave the country has seen in three decades, which kept temperatures around 113 degrees Fahrenheit for several days and led to dry conditions. Tha Mitsotakis fires are linked to the “reality of climate change”. Greece is not the only country on fire. Amid a record heat wave, fires have also spread to Turkey, Lebanon and Italy. In Turkey, more than 500 square kilometers of coastal forests have been burned and eight people killed. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated there.

