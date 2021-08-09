Celebrate saving a life – Cedar City News

The undulating cat, undated | Photo courtesy of Animal Shelter Best Friends, St. Louis. George News

ST GEORGE Cats and kittens across the country are rocking their adorable little paws from their shelters and foster homes in the hope that they will be spotted and adopted, or welcomed into a shelter. Animal Society Best Friends would take this opportunity to point out that there is a perfect storm of reasons why now is an ideal time to adopt or feed a cat or kitten.

According to a recent survey conducted by Best Friends, 59% of people who are interested in adopting are delaying the process, mainly due to lifestyle changes, such as going back to the office, vacationing or starting a new job. re. But the need is now, and adopting or raising cats and kittens promises to be mutually beneficial.

Why a cat? Why now?

Cats are lightweight, low-maintenance pets and tend to be fun, playful and loving. Pets are good for us. Numerous studies have determined that the presence of pets is beneficial to our physical and mental health. Animal companionship has been shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure and reduce anxiety, helping people feel calmer and more secure, regardless of what is happening in the outside world.

Not sure if you will work from home or return to the office? Cats do not care. Cats sleep well most of the day (and night) whether you are at home or not. Leave them with interactive toys for enrichment and food puzzles while you are away, and give them love and time to play when you are at home, and they will be satisfied. Many people work full time and offer loving homes to raise or adopt pets. And if you are worried about a lonely cat when you are away from home, consider adopting two cats or kittens, so they will always have a cat friend to keep them company.

Its kitten season!But the shelters are also overcrowded with adult cats

ors means the name, kitten season is the time of year when unpaid female cats have most of their kittens, and animal shelters are flooded with homeless kittens and orphans in need of help. Generally ranging from May to November, this is the time when people can help by adopting a cat or kitten (or a pair!) From a shelter or rescue group, feeding cats and kittens (including newborn offspring, or mam cats with babies) and spaying or spaying their cats, to prevent the birth of more kittens.

It is very difficult for adult cats to be noticed by potential adopters when competing with so many cute kitten faces. Enjoy the advantages of adopting an adult cat – bypassing a kitten’s strange and bad behavior. You can choose a cat whose personality has already been created and you know exactly what you are getting. Most kittens are cute and playful, but some turn out to have different tendencies when they reach adulthood.

You can save lives by helping community cats

Not ready to adopt or feed? Outdoor community cats moving out make up the majority of cats killed in shelters. Communities that support and approve field return programs, where community cats enter the shelter, are neutered or neutered, vaccinated, and returned to their original location, and voluntary Trap-Neuter-Return programs have seen a marked decline in numbers. of cats entering shelters and a significant reduction in shelter deaths. Both are humane and effective alternatives to capture and kill, which has been proven over the decades to be ineffective.

Your next best friend can be waiting for you.

Written by: TEMMA MARTIN, Animal Society of Best Friends

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.