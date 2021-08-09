How a former Playboy model from BC overcame her drug addiction and found her real calling – BC





“Nothing is ever what you think it will be. Nothing. Nothing single in my whole life has been what I thought it would be. “ This is how Kelly Tough describes her life journey, which has led her from a troubled childhood, to the Playboy mansion, to the dark corners of the drug world, to a growing career as an artist. When she was young, Coquitlam, before Christ, the natives resorted to running away – surfing on the couch and even sleeping outside sometimes. While working in a pub, she was approached by Ken Honey, a Playboy scout who helped introduce BC women to the pages of Hugh Hefner magazine. She received words of encouragement from Dorothy Stratten, the Playmate Playboy born before Christ, who was later killed by her husband.















Tough was named playmate of the month in October 1981 and went to work for Hefner in Los Angeles. "So if it weren't for him … I think I would have gone on a really dark path and probably not be in my 20s," she told Hefner.

At the Playboy mansion, she met celebrities like Robin Williams, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Steven Martin, Kris Kristofferson and James Caan. "The first time I met him, he was tearing a phone book in the middle," she told Caan. She eventually returned home and drug and drug dealers became dominant in her life. She said that at one point in the 1990s, a man pointed a shotgun at his head, in execution style, but did not pull the trigger. "The feeling I had was like, 'I'm fine,'" she recalls. My sons know I love them. This will be fast. 'And he changed his mind. "















Tough eventually overcame her drug habit and discovered a passion for art. The story goes down the ad “Like an obsession,” she said. “It just takes me to a place where I really like to be.” Its commissions have increased for months. In addition to her art, she has also co-authored a book that has not yet been published. “When you look at my life, you smile. “I just think I’m a really lucky girl,” she said. “I saw a lot of good things, a lot of bad things and I went through it and I found myself. I’m really happy that this is how my life turned out. ” © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

