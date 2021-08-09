Hamad International Airport was named “# 1 Best Airport in the World” at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021





Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “I am very proud to announce this Of Qatar Hamad International Airport has been named the best airport in the world at the Skytrax 2021 World Awards. This is not just a truly extraordinary achievement for HIA and State of Qatar, but an endorsement by our travelers of our commitment to service excellence. As we look to the future, HIA remains committed to stepping up our efforts to provide the best airport experience for all our passengers. “

Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said: “We are pleased to announce that Hamad International Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport 2021. Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport has rapidly become a customer favorite and moved from No. 3 in the world in 2020 to ‘was ranked the Best Airport in the World this year. Achieving this honor is very much a team effort, and our congratulations go to the Management, staff and stakeholders at Hamad International Airport who help make this happen. As travel centers around the world are affected by the pandemic, Hamad International Airport was hampered by global travel disruptions and continued with its expansion plans by introducing additional standards of health and safety at the airport. As the Official Airport Partner for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup, we wish Hamad International Airport every success in helping to host such a major event..“ The HIA understood the magnitude of the global health crisis and met the changing needs of travelers for high sanitation and contactless services by implementing advanced technological solutions. The airport has re-equipped its existing services with no-touch capabilities at key passenger touch points, such as self-registration, baggage clearance and terminal lifts. He implemented his automated home-grown face detection system to ensure mask keeping for all of his staff. HIA uses its Smart Screening Helmets for contactless temperature measurement and autonomous disinfection robots that emit concentrated UV light in areas with high passenger flow to protect the airport environment. Of Qatar the airport was also the first airport in Middle East AND Asia to achieve a 5-Star Skytrax Airport Security Assessment by Skytrax by 2020. The audit assessed the effectiveness of HIA COVID-19 policies and measures in ensuring a safe environment for all and recognized the airport’s commitment to operational excellence and passenger well-being. like Qatar is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors during the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup, HIA, the Airport Official Partner for the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup, is ready to create memorable experiences for football fans across the globe. The airport will host tremendous fan activations throughout its terminal and will provide perfect connections through the airport. HIA expansion, with its first phase aiming to increase its capacity to accommodate 58 million passengers each year until the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup. The second phase will begin after the 2022 Qatar World Cup after FIFA , and will serve 60 million passengers a year. For more information, visit the HIA websitewww.dohahamadairport.com and follow the latest airport news on HIA social media channels:https://twitter.com/HIAQatar, www.facebook.com/HIAQatarANDhttps://www.instagram.com/HIAQatar/ SOURCE Hamad International Airport (HIA)

