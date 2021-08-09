International
Mass vaccination center to open as Queensland registers four COVID-19 cases in the community
Queensland will open its largest mass vaccination center within two days after the state registered four new local cases of COVID-19 overnight.
Authorities said the new site at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Brisbane would “charge” the Pfizer vaccination rate, in the hope that they would be able to administer 3,000 doses a day at the facility by the weekend.
Anyone over the age of 16 are invited to register to receive a kick.
The announcement comes after all four of the country-acquired cases today were quarantined at home and linked to the existing Indooroopilly group.
“It’s the kind of news we want to wake up to,” said Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuksaid.
A fifth case was registered in the hotel quarantine.
The total number of active cases is now 153, with 12,364 people in home quarantine and 26,394 tests performed in the last 24 hours.
Today marks the first full day since home stay orders were lifted for 11 local government areas in south-east Queensland, though Cairns and Yarrabah entered their three-day early closure.
Palaszczuk said that “very good detective work” in Cairns had confirmed the taxi driver, who came out positive yesterday, was related to the naval pilot who came out positive last week.
“The naval pilot actually traveled in that person’s taxi,” she said.
“A lot of traces of contacts are now happening, of course, with those exposure sites, but it’s great to know that the connection has been made, honestly great work from our Queensland Health staff.”
Dr Young said it was critical that people in Cairns and the Gold Coast come forward to be tested so authorities could detect any other transmission chains.
“No symptoms at all, do not expect a call from Queensland Health,” she said.
For Cairns, it is essential that you are now in custody for three days as we process all of this taxi driver contact and go back and re-evaluate all of that pilot who brings the ships through the tire. “
It comes after a positive case of COVID-19, a man in his 50s, was discovered at Lismore Base Hospital, who “may have traveled from the Gold Coast” to Bayron Bay, where he stayed for the past five days.
‘Please be patient’
Dr Young said it was suspected that the Kanimbla taxi driver had taken COVID from the pilot while transporting him from his home to the airport.
That pilot then flew to Brisbane.
She dismissed suggestions that it may have been a failure in tracking contacts that the taxi driver was not caught.
“Certainly not. We do our absolute maximum and work with individuals, but individuals do not always know everything and that is why we need to keep the restrictions in place now for another two weeks,” she said.
Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Tina Chinery said 971 tests performed by Queensland Health staff yesterday gave negative results, but they were expecting nearly 1,000 more results to come from private clinics.
“Being Cairns, we have a lot of flights going to Brisbane so we have samples coming down and at the moment we understand that the waiting time is about 24 hours for our private providers,” she said.
The acting medical director of the health service, Grant Howards, said all close contacts with the high-risk taxi driver had been contacted.
Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles called on Cairns residents to be patient during their closure.
“I really encourage people to buy only what they need, to shop alone and not in groups, and please be patient,” he said.
Yesterday, Gold Coast recorded a positive case in the region.
The mass vaccination center will open
The prime minister announced that their vaccination center would open the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday.
People between the ages of 16 and 59 are required to register on the Queensland Health website.
People on the Queensland Health list will have priority, but now we are opening up with anyone between the ages of 16 and 59, she said.
We want to see as many people in Queensland get vaccinated as soon as possible and safely.
It will be open seven days a week and on weekends as well.
“You are not just protecting yourself, you are protecting your family and your community.”
Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said it was possible to move their vaccination center forward to the Pfizer dosing center to arrive later this week.
“We don’t have it yet,” she said.
“We will start on Wednesday with about 1,000 to 1,500 vaccines a day,” Ms D’Ath said.
“When we get the extra vaccine on Friday, we hope to do 3,000 a day by the weekend.”
She reiterated that it would not be a place to walk and bookings were required.
Free parking will be provided for anyone vaccinated at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center.
Palaszczuk said “think well of others [mass hubs]” in the future.
“Let’s start this and see how it goes,” she said.
Palaszczuk said the center will administer Pfizer and AstraZeneca for people taking their second hit.
“I’m still seeing first generation cases”
Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said one in four cases won by the community was an astaff member at Ironside State School.
“So we’re still seeing first-generation cases,” she said.
“We all need to remember that the incubation period is 14 days, so it’s really important that people, all those 12,000 people [in home quarantine] stand by and respect that quarantine as we move forward. “
Other local cases were the parent of a child attending Ironside, a family contact related to Brisbane Grammar Schooland another family contact of Ironside State School.
