Police are investigating the murder after the victim ‘ambushed’ outside downtown Hamilton
Hamilton police say a 31-year-old died after being “ambushed” outside the Barton Street East and James Street North Mission Service shelters.
The victim was found in the parking lot outside the building before noon Sunday with stab wounds, according to Det. Steve Bereziuk.
“Our victim was basically blitzkrieg or ambush,” the detective said during a media update at the scene. “It was a quick attack, with the victim having no ability to defend himself.”
A witness told CBCHamiltonhe he was sitting on a bench in front of the shelter when he heard a scream.
“The victim was immediately shocked,” said the man, who would identify himself only as RJ
The witness said he ran down the street and caught the victim as he sat at the window.
“He was in rough shape,” RJ said, adding that the victim was bleeding profusely. “It’s almost the saddest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Police are searching for Jheidohn Shakeed Serieaux, and say he is wanted for first-degree murder.
Hamilton Police are investigating the 12th Murder of 2021 at #HamOnt after a man was stabbed at Mission Services in James St N early today. Police are searching for suspect Jheidohn Shakeed Serieaux. If seen, call 911 immediately. Read more: https://t.co/Ott0BKJwQ4
The 23-year-old does not have a specific address, according to investigators. Police have not found a weapon and say Serieauxis is considered armed. They are warning the public not to approach him.
Dave Thompson, a Hamilton Paramedic Services supervisor, said emergency crews were called to the area following reports of an attack.
Paramedics found a 31-year-old with “multiple penetrating traumas,” he added.
The victim was without signs of life and Thompson said doctors transported him to hospital as they tried to resuscitate him.
Police say the victim died from his injuries at Hamilton General Hospital around 12:20pm His death marks the 12th homicide in Hamilton so far this year.
Bereziuk said he spoke to the victim’s mother who is “absolutely concerned”.
According to Bereziuk, the victim was staying in the shelter and representatives there were cooperating with police. He said both persons were known to the police.
Mission Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The police tape was wrapped around a section of James Street on Sunday afternoon, with a section of Barton also blocked. Local traffic left the area for a while.
The witness saw 2 men fighting, calling the violence unusual
Investigators initially said the attack followed a confrontation in the parking lot.
Stacey Edworthy works at the Sunny Corner Bar across the street from the crime scene.
She said staff noticed two men fighting in Barton around noon.
“They hit each other and punched and shouted,” she said.
When the war broke out, one man hit James and the other Barton, according to Edworthy.
While she could not say for sure if any of the men were involved in the murder, “within 15-20 minutes there were police cars, ambulances and fire trucks here”.
Edworthy said it is not uncommon for many people to hang in the corner, “but no one is causing any trouble.”
“Unusual it’s unusual to have something super violent,” she added.
“I think it’s really sad. I think a lot of people living on missions, they have a lot of problems … and that’s probably pretty traumatic.”
Bereziuk said police have already spoken to several witnesses and thanked those who ran to help the victim after being stabbed.
“The victim was not alone,” he said. “A lot of people offered help and did the best they could.”
The murder is the second in Hamilton this weekend.
