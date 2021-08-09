International
Election campaign promises and protests continue as Nova Scotia elections approach – Halifax
You could call those days dog days during the campaign, as conservative Nova Scotia Progressive leader Tim Houston spent Sunday morning campaigning at a dog park in Clayton Park West, where he announced a $ 500 tax credit for young scotts adopting a dog from a reputable adoption agency.
Houston, who has two rescue dogs, called it a personal passion cause and another part of the health-focused computer platform.
“We know the importance of an animal in a person’s life and dogs are a great reliever of mental health stress, and adults who have dogs are less likely to have hospital visits and all sorts of things,” he said. Houston. “There is a lot of research on its value and they are important. We want to support those who are rescuing dogs. “
A group of disability advocates hailed Nova Scotia Liberal leader Iain Rankin in a campaign announcement Sunday on the southern edge of Halifax.
Rankin was there to highlight the Liberals’ commitment to invest $ 4 billion in ongoing spending to modernize the health care system infrastructure across the province and build new hospitals, emergency care centers and health centers. community.
“These historic buildings are not just bricks and mortar, these are brand new facilities that will attract more doctors and other healthcare providers to this province as we are doing now,” Rankin said. There has been more modernization in healthcare last year than there has been in decades.
Rankin was accompanied by more than a dozen protesters and advocates of accessibility from the Nova Scotia Home Community Action Group and the Nova Scotia Disability Rights Coalition.
They criticized the government for failing to comply with the historic 2013 report, referred to as the Roadmap, which called for the removal of institutional facilities and their replacement with small-option homes by 2023, and the transformation of social assistance and capacity support systems. limited to giving individuals with disabilities timely access to services.
The Liberal leader quickly left the announcement without receiving questions from the media, which were not satisfied with the crowd.
“I want to see the roadmap and what you have done for (people with disabilities),” said Milt Issacs, 31, who has global development delays and has been on the residential care waiting list for 13 years.
Issacs said he is frustrated with the government’s inaction and says they have shown no effort to improve long service delays for those waiting on the support list.
“I see investment, they’re talking about healthcare and what I do not see is the same guide for people with disabilities,” Issacs said. “I do not see him and I have never seen him.”
NDP leader Gary Burrill was campaigning in the southern tip of Halifax and said the government owes people a response from the Nova Scotia Disability Rights Commission.
“Throughout these eight years, the Liberals have said, ‘yes we are following the roadmap and we will have homes with little options for anyone who needs them,'” Burrill said. to do so. “
The Nova Scotia Disability Rights Commission says the waiting list for services has increased 74 percent since the report was published, rising from 1,099 people on the waiting list in 2014 to 1,195 people to date.
Rankin spoke with disability attorney Vicky Levack prior to his announcement of health care and in a press release thanked him for raising the issue.
We have committed more funding to our most recent budget, “Rankin said in a press release.” We need to do better, and we will.
