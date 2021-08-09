Ontario reports 423 new cases of COVID-19, including a triple increase in Toronto





Here you have an update on COVID-19 cases in Ontario as well as the larger Kawartha region. Ontario is reporting 423 new cases today, the highest daily increase since June 14 when 447 cases were reported. The seven-day average of daily cases has increased from 30 to 261. Of the 34 Ontario health units, 1 reports a three-digit increase (Toronto to 109) and 9 reports double-digit increases — York (57), Peel (51), Hamilton (42), Windsor-Essex (29), Durham (23), Waterloo (21), Ottawa (19), Halton (17) and Middlesex-London (11) – with 7 reporting no new cases at all. The number of hospitalizations has dropped from 49 to 89, but more than 10% of hospitals did not submit data for daily bed registration yesterday, so the current number of hospitalizations may be higher. The number of ICU patients has increased from 4 to 115 and the number of patients in ventilators has decreased from 5 to 76. Ontario is reporting 6 new COVID-related deaths. Over 19.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered, an increase of 46,970 from yesterday, with more than 9.3 million people fully vaccinated, an increase of 38,255 from yesterday, representing just over 63% of Ontario’s total population. For a daily summary of Ontario cases, including a case study in each of Ontario’s 34 health facilities, visit ontario.ca/page/how-ontario-is-respondon-covid-19. Advertising – the story goes on below Advertising – the story goes on below The numbers are not available for Lakes Kawartha, Haliburton, Northumberland and Hastings Prince Edward as the respective health units only issue reports on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Aug. 7, county records are reporting 2 new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge County Health Unit, 1 new case for Peterborough Public Health and 1 new case for Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Confirmed regional numbers for the weekend will be included in Monday’s update. As of Aug. 6, there were 50 active cases in the larger Kawartha region, including 24 in Prince Edward Hastings (15 in Quinte West, 1 in Belleville, 6 in Central Hastings, and 2 in Prince Edward County), 19 in the Kawartha Lakes, 5 in Peterborough, 1 in Northumberland and 1 in Haliburton. Since the pandemic started in the largest Kawartha region, there have been 1,644 confirmed positive cases in the Peterborough area (1,617 resolved with 22 deaths), 1,193 in Kawartha Lakes City (1,129 resolved with 58 deaths), 954 in Northumberland County (936 resolved with 17 deaths), 126 in Haliburton County (124 resolved with 1 death) and 1,174 in Hastings and Prince Edward counties (1,138 resolved with 12 deaths). The most recent death was reported at Hastings Prince Edward on 28 July. Advertising – the story goes on below For detailed information on each health unit, visit the COVID-19 trackers for Peterborough Public Health, Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge County Health Unit, and Public Health Hastings Prince Edward. For more information about COVID-19 in Ontario, visit covid-19.ontario.ca.

