World Food Program says coronavirus pandemic has worsened hunger worldwide
The Coronavirus pandemic has not only spread death across the globe, but has endangered food supplies.
“Even before the Covid-19 virus swept our world, we were already facing a perfect storm,” says World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley, former South Carolina Governor. “Today we are not just dealing with a global health crisis, but with a hunger pandemic.”
WFP says Covid has pushed nearly 300 million people into a food crisis and that 135 million people are on the brink of starvation.
The pandemic has prompted the agency to launch its largest operation in its history. Covid duel threats and climate change have clashed to create a food crisis at 23 hotspots. Most of the hardest hit countries are in Africa, but the nations closest to home, like Haiti and others in Central America have also been badly affected. The war in Afghanistan continues to create an emergency there.
“We protect the most vulnerable with safety nets,” says Beasely. “Government support …. allows WFP to save lives and change lives every day.”
The US is by far the largest sponsor of the agency, donating more than $ 3.5 billion a year. Contributions from U.S. taxpayers far exceed those of $ 11 million in donations from China and $ 72 million from Russia in 2020 alone.
Other nations are also entering.
Qatar recently donated $ 100 million to help feed people in war-torn Yemen, which the United Nations considers the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.
“Supporting Qatar, part of which will go to the WFP, is critical to averting famine in Yemen and saving millions of lives,” Beasley said.
“I am very encouraged by this latest development in Qatar’s partnership with WFP and my sincere thanks go to the government and people of Qatar for this necessary expression of solidarity.”
WFP says it supports nearly 13 million people in Yemen with emergency food aid and special foods to prevent malnutrition for more than 3 million mothers and children. The agency estimates that about 400,000 children are at risk of dying without supplies.
The gift of Qatar, under the name of Amim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of State, was appreciated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as US Senators Chris Murphy, D-Conn. And Todd Young, R-Ind. , Chairman and Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, inter alia.
“We are pleased that Qatar has grown tremendously with a $ 100 million contribution to the World Food Program. This money will go a long way in helping to end suffering in Yemen, which is strengthening efforts to regional peace and security, “the senators said in a joint statement.
The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, thanked Amir and noted that “more funding is needed urgently”.
Other countries have also targeted donations to support WFP programs in Yemen, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. More than 35 countries raised funds earlier this year during the High Level Promise Event. UN Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, totaling $ 1.67 billion.
100 million people across the globe are kept alive by World Food Program distributions in more than 80 countries. Covid directly put another 120 million people in food shortages.
Beasley recently told the G20 that “These are not just numbers, these are not just statistics, these are people with real names, real lives, fragile and literally on the brink of starvation.”
He said, “If we do not address their needs, over the next six to nine months you may experience unprecedented famine of biblical proportions, destabilizing nations and mass migration.”
