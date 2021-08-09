Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant on the delta variant, vaccinations

The pandemic will not end soon given that only a small portion of the world’s population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, a well-known epidemiologist told CNBC. Dr Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who was part of the World Health Organization team that helped eradicate smallpox, said the delta variant is “probably the most contagious virus” ever. In recent months, the US, India and China, as well as other countries in Europe, Africa and Asia are facing a highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The WHO declared Covid-19 a global pandemic last March after the disease, which first appeared in China in late 2019, spread worldwide. The good news is that vaccines especially those using RNA messaging technology and that of Johnson & Johnson are standing up against the delta variant, Brilliant told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Friday.

If we do not vaccinate them all in the 200 plus countries, there will still be new variants. Larry Brilliant Epidemiologist

However, only 15% of the world’s population has been vaccinated and more than 100 countries have vaccinated less than 5% of their people, Brilliant noted. “I think we are closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and this is not because the variant we are looking at now will last that long, “said Brilliant, who is now the founder and CEO of a pandemic response consultant, Pandefense Advisory. “If we do not vaccinate everyone in the 200 plus countries, there will still be new variants,” he said, predicting that the coronavirus would eventually become a “virus forever” like the flu.

Probability of ‘super variant’

Brilliant said his models at the Covid outbreak in San Francisco and New York predict a “reversed curve of the V-shaped epidemic.” This means that infections grow very fast, but will also fall rapidly, he explained. If the prediction turns out to be true, it means the delta variant is spreading so fast that “there are basically no candidates” to be infected, Brilliant explained. There seems to be a similar pattern in the UK and India, where the spread of the delta variant has been withdrawn from recent levels.

But I warn people that this is the delta variant and that we have not run out of Greek letters, so there may be even more. Larry Brilliant Epidemiologist

Daily reported cases in the UK on a seven-day moving average fell from a peak of around 47,700 cases on July 21 to about 26,000 cases on Thursday, according to statistics compiled from our World Data database online. In India, the seven-day moving average of reported daily cases has remained below 50,000 since the end of June well below the peak of more than 390,000 per day in May, the data showed.