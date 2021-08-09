Scott Morrison rules out interference with vaccine mandates for workers after Moderna approved for use in Australia | Australian politics

The prime minister has ruled out compensating employers or using federal public health orders to force workers to be vaccinated, saying it would constitute a mandatory theft vaccination program.

Announcing that the federal drug regulator has approved the Moderna vaccine, which will begin distribution next month, Morrison also urged angry and frustrated Australians to continue the course through the current blockades.

The government has provided 25 million doses of the Moderna RNA vaccine, consisting of 10 million this year and 15 million booster injections next year.

Therapeutic Goods Administrations John Skerritt said the government had signed up the use of the vaccine in adults as a first step, and would then consider the company’s application for use in 12-year-olds.

The latest vaccine campaign plan suggests a total of 10 million doses will be offered next month, rising to 15min in October and 19 million in November.

While talking about the spread of the vaccine, Morrison said the suppression phase had to be successful before restrictions could be eased.

The call comes as the NSW government indicates it will lift some restrictions once the state reaches a target of 6 million doses by the end of August, when about 50% of people will be vaccinated.

On Monday, NSW registered 283 new local cases as the state blockade extended to Bayron Bay and Tamworth amid concerns that travelers had spread the virus from Sydney.

I know Australians are frustrated. I know they are sick of it. I know they are angry. I know they want it to stop and life to return to where they knew it, Morrison said.

But what we need to do now is recognize the reality of the challenge we face. None of us like it. None of us likes to have restrictions. None of us would like to have the situation now, he said.

Morrison said in order for the country to move to the next stage of the current national plan when 70% of people are vaccinated, the current blockades needed to work. He said people had misunderstood NSW governments’ plans beyond a 50% vaccination rate, saying this would only see the state change their repression phase measures.

NSW, like all states, has supported the achievement of a 70% vaccination target to move to phase B of the national plan. In this phase, called the vaccination transition phase, authorities would aim to minimize serious illness, hospitalization, and fatality as a result of Covid-19 with low-level restrictions.

I want us to get into that stage as much as possible, so we have to be patient at this time. We need to move forward, Morrison said.

We have achieved what few countries have (and) cannot reject now because of any impatience.

The complaint comes after a Newspoll published Monday showed the government was behind Workers 53-47 on a bipartisan preferred basis, with Morrisons’ approval rating in negative territory and voters dissatisfied with its pandemic management for the first time .

As vaccination rates in the country rise, the prime minister on Monday dropped calls from employer groups for the government to help the industry impose vaccine mandates, with concerns that they would be left in limbo without the backing of public health orders.

The government has backed mandatory vaccines for the nursing care workforce for the elderly and quarantine workers, but Morrison said these would be the only areas of government intervention and would not support vaccine mandates for other industries.

He also ruled out the possibility that communewealth could offer compensation to employers who vaccinated their workforce, saying this would result in the federal government approving mandatory vaccinations.