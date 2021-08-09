Belarusian auction spiral wins medals to support athletes caught by blows





WARSAW, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was expelled from the Tokyo Olympics by the Belarusian team after criticizing her coaches, is auctioning off a medal from the 2019 European Games to support athletes who claim to be targeted by the authorities. Belarusian team officials took the 24-year-old to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport against her wishes on August 1, a day before she was scheduled to run 200 meters. She refused to board the plane home and has since sought refuge in Poland, fearing for her safety if she returned to Belarus. Tsimanouskaya told Reuters that the reason she was removed from the team was her public criticism of “the negligence of our coaches”. She said she was introduced to the 4x400m relay without her knowledge as some team members were found to be unfit to compete because they had not undergone sufficient doping tests. The Belarus Sports Solidarity Foundation, a group that supports imprisoned or excluded athletes for their political views, said Monday that the medal was auctioned at Tsimanouskaya’s request in support of Belarusian athletes “who suffered from the actions of the Lukashenko regime” “. As of Monday morning, bids for the medal had reached $ 5,200 on eBay. President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of orchestrating an unprecedented crackdown on demonstrators and opposition figures following the presidential election a year ago, which critics and observers say were rigged. He denies electoral fraud. The blow has affected elite athletes, some of whom have been jailed for joining street protests. In a statement held by the foundation, Tsimanouskaya said that the silver medal she won in the team relay at the 2019 European Games in the capital Belarus Minsk had a special meaning. “Those races were extremely important to me as they were held in the home arena,” she said. “A lot of people, including my family and relatives, came to cheer for me.” The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday ordered two Belarusian officials – athletics coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak – to revoke their accreditation and withdraw from the Games. Read more The Belarus Olympic Committee has said that coaches withdrew Tsimanouskaya from the Tokyo Olympics on the advice of doctors about her emotional and psychological condition. In an exclusive interview with Reuters in Warsaw on Thursday, Tsimanouskaya said two officials had told her that the order to send her home came from “above” in Belarus. Reporting by Gabrielle Ttrault-Farber; Edited by Mike Collett-White Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

