The photos show devastating fires in Greece

The wildfire approaches the coastal village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 6, 2021.

Greece has been dealing with devastating fires for seven days in various parts of the country amid the worst heat wave in three decades.

Over the past week, temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in some places, creating very dry conditions which have led to fires in some areas, destroying not only forest land but also homes and businesses.

Hundreds of firefighters, including a number of teams sent from other countries, have focused their operations on four major fires, according to national reports.

One of them is on the second largest island of Greece, Evia, which has been burned for almost seven days in a row. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes on the island of Evia since last Tuesday, according to Reuters.

“We will change the way defense projects are started, but also the way we reforest. We will focus all our attention on repairing our damage and our natural environment,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Saturday, according to a Google translation.