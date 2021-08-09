Weather Stops Significant Growth in White Rock Lake Fire: Service of Fire Before Christ

VERNON, BC The rains brought relief and stalled significant growth this weekend in a fire that swept away thousands of their homes in southern inland British Columbia, though hot and dry conditions are expected to return starting Monday.

Forrest Tower, fire information officer with the BC Fire Service, said the weather has given crews an opportunity to attack and build guards around parts of the burning White Rock Lake that burned between Kamloops and Lake Okanagan.

The largest fire activity has been along the northeastern perimeter extending south of Lake Monte Recreation Community on the west shores of Lake Okanagan, Tower said at a conference hosted by Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

The southeast wing is also a priority for firefighters and structures protection as the fire affects properties around Westside Road, he said.

Up to 2.5 millimeters of rain was enough to quench the fire for several days, he said, but the hot weather is likely to create conditions for aggressive fire behavior later this week. Environment Canada is calling for the daytime maximum of 35 degrees Celsius or higher in Kamloops starting Thursday, with no rainfall in the seven-day forecast.

The east side of the fire, measured at 557 square kilometers, is very visible to surrounding communities, the fire service says, and in some areas it is burning just 100 to 250 meters off the west shore of Lake Okanagan.

The service has increased the number of wildfires fighting the blaze to 155, from 126 on Saturday, with some remaining in place overnight.

The city of Vernon canceled an evacuation alarm for most of its nearly 45,000 residents on Saturday, saying the likelihood of fire-causing debris in the country was reduced, but “the region remains at high risk” and the situation could change rapidly. .

One of the main concerns when the fire service recommended that Vernon give an alarm was that charcoal could be thrown over Lake Okanagan, the Watchtower said.

“Fortunately, we were able to take a break in the weather and that did not happen, but this fire is showing very, very extreme fire behavior and so … we expect, at some point, to return to the conditions that will lead to that important fire behavior. “

An evacuation alarm is still in effect for about 700 residents of more than 500 properties in neighborhoods closer to the east shores of Lake Okanagan.

Kamloops has canceled an evacuation alarm for several neighborhoods on the outskirts of the city, saying the fire no longer poses an imminent threat to the safety of residents.

A map from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District shows orders and signals extending from the intersection of the Trans-Canadian Highway and the now-closed Highway 97 east of Kamloops in Chase in the north and Armstrong in the east.

Elsewhere in BC, the fire service says there has been no significant increase in the 771-square-kilometer Lake Sparks fire north of Lake Kamloops and some people have been allowed to return home after evacuation orders were reduced.

The 306-square-mile Tremont Creek fire southeast of Ashcroft is burning at a slow pace down the slope of the Mountain. Savona in Tunkwa Provincial Park, the service says, while crews are building guards and doing planned fires when possible.

About 280 fires are currently burning across the MA from a total of 1,432 fires since April 1, burning close to 6,400 square kilometers. Thirty-one active fires are considered either very obvious or pose a potential threat to public safety.

Seventy-one evacuation orders in response to wildfires covered more than 6,900 properties throughout Christieu since the last provincial update, an increase of more than 1,200, while residents of 35,700 properties should be ready to leave with a notice of short.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 8, 2021.

by Brenna Owen in Vancouver

This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship.