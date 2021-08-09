Pfizer jab is now available for young Australians





Young Australians can start getting the Pfizer hit from today, with the first round of fitness expected to involve more than 200,000 children 12 to 15 years old. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA / Sipa USA Children between the ages of 12 and 15 with basic medical conditions and children from the indigenous and remote community will have access to Pfizer, said federal health minister Greg Hunt. That’s about 220,000 kids, he told the ABCs Insiders program on Sunday. Children most widely in that age group are being considered by the Australian Technical Immunization Advisory Group. The whole advice is that they are likely to open that for children and school-based vaccination programs are planned in each state or territory, he said. Meanwhile, even if Australia overcomes its series of blockages and has a high level of vaccination, there is a warning that hundreds of domestic flights may be banned this summer. Australian Aviation Industry Industry Alliance President Glenn Rutherford says Australia’s economic recovery could be threatened. This is because thousands of critical aviation operations workers on the ground are on the verge of leaving the industry as they are excluded from the Australian Government support package for the rest of the sector. The $ 750-a-week support package announced last week was created to protect local aviation jobs and to ensure these skilled workers are available when normal flight schedules resume in the coming months However, only airline personnel are eligible, with specialized aviation operations personnel employed by excluded third party suppliers. Without ground aviation operations, airplanes cannot fly, Rutherford said. The social welfare body, the Australian Social Services Council, says more than one million people are experiencing closure in financial stress. Most of them will only receive $ 44 a day from the JobSeeker dole payment. For about 260,000 young people and students, their fees are even lower, at $ 36 a day. With parliament sitting this week, the government can permanently adjust our social security system to reduce the sheer degree of insecurity and anxiety that people face when blockages are struck, said ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie. We have blockages that continue in our two most populous states, it has never been clearer that we need sustainable and adequate revenue support in order for people and businesses to get through this long crisis. -me AAP Local News Issues Media diversity is under threat in Australia – nowhere more so than in South Australia. The state needs more than one voice to lead it forward and you can help with a donation of any size to InDaily. Your contribution goes directly to helping our journalists uncover the facts. Please click below to help InDaily continue to uncover the facts. Donate today Powered by

PressPatron

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indaily.com.au/news/2021/08/09/pfizer-jab-now-available-for-young-australians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos