Fires in Greece: The latest





ATHENS Efforts to put out catastrophic fires in Greece entered their second week on Monday with foreign countries continuing to send support, and officials began assessing the extent of damage to thousands of homes and tens of thousands of hectares of forest land. Fires were still burning in nearby Turkey, where at least eight people had died, as well as in Italy and other parts of Europe. A prolonged heat wave has created tinderbox conditions on the mainland. A spokesman for the Greek fire service, Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis, said the multiple fires had been controlled to a large extent, but that the risk of them starting again was high. He was particularly concerned about Evia, he said, referring to Greece as the second largest island, northeast of the capital, which has suffered the most fire. It is a massive space where we can see a resurgence at any given moment.

or video taken from a plane that took part in the firefighting attempt showed a fire re-igniting on the island on Monday.

or video posted online from the weather service of the National Observatory of Athens showed the extent of the destruction on the island, with more than 120,000 hectares (50,000 hectares) reduced to ashes. On Sunday evening, fires continued to burn in Evia, with residents of several villages opposing government calls for them to leave their homes. Earlier in the day, hundreds more people were evacuated by ferry from the islands to the northwest coast after the blaze reached the beaches in the area. Three helicopters from Serbia were on the road on Monday, and three more planes were due to be on Tuesday from Israel and the United Arab Emirates. More than 20 countries have contributed to the efforts of Greek firefighters. While scientists have not yet had time to assess the link between the current wave of extreme temperatures and global warming, it fits into a general trend that has seen climate change play a role in extreme weather in Europe. Research has shown that for the big heat waves across Europe in the last summer, climate change has been a significant aggravating factor.

A major United Nations climate report released on Monday warned that nations have delayed curbing their fossil fuel emissions as long as they can not stop the intensification of global warming over the next 30 years, leading to most frequent life-threatening heat waves and severe droughts. . Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires, and four people have been arrested, two for arson and two for setting fires by negligence. The fires have sparked a furious storm on Greek social media, with rivals of conservative governments accusing it of criminal incompetence in responding to the fires. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said last week that the state had responded as well as possible to the numerous fires, which extended the capacity of the country’s firefighters, but he promised a review of fire protection and flood control after this bad summer is over. On Monday, state teams visited the scorched earth on the northern outskirts of the capital to assess the damage after Mr Mitsotakis and senior officials discussed the issue of compensation for fire victims and plans to reforest the affected areas.

