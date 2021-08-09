COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday





Quebec reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 378,608 confirmed cases and 11,241 persons died. The Ministry of Health issued a correction, saying that 72 cases in the assessment were incorrectly added to the total number of cases (378,680 ) for 5 August.

) There are 57 people in hospital (a drop of three), including 15 in intensive care (a drop of one).

51,911 vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 11,356,853 doses administered in Quebec (a data adjustment hasCONCERNEDtotal number of doses)

84 percent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and older) have received one dose of vaccine, and 70 percent have received two doses. Data for COVID-19 are no longer updated by the Quebec Department of Health on weekends or public holidays. After more than a year, Canada’s border crossings are again open to some Americans. Fully vaccinated Americans who test negative for COVID-19 can enter the country by car, without seeking to be isolated for 14 days. Those who cannot show evidence of a negative test result from the last 72 hours must either return home or agree to a 14-day quarantine. The border is only open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents, and travelers must provide additional information online prior to arrival. The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without clogging the nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-august-9-1.6134517 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos