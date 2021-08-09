Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: Belarusians were not ready for this level of cruelty | Belarus

or It has been a year since Belarusians took to the streets to challenge authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko over stolen elections, marking the biggest crisis of his 27 years in power and the most shocking year in the country’s modern history.

In an interview, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya issued a painfully challenging message as she detailed the number she received last year in 35 thousand prisoners, hundreds tortured and thousands more forced to flee the country or hide from Lukashenko’s blows.

People were in a state of euphoria, Tsikhanouskaya recalled the mood in Belarus a year ago as more than 100,000 protested. We also thought: look how many of us there are, there is no chance that the regime will remain in power. Maybe we were not ready for this level of cruelty.

A year later and the opposition is besieged, as the government has jailed more than 600 political prisoners at home and criticizes his critics in exile, colliding with a MiG-29 to capture a Ryanair flight in May and trying to assemble a Belarusian sprinter on a plane at the Olympics to summon its negligent trainers. Tsikhanouskaya calls these acts of despair as Lukashenko seeks to maintain his rule through fear.

Last year, he became more cruel and harsh because he realizes he lost the face of a strong leader, she told Lukashenko, who became president in 1994. Yes, he is in power. But it is because of the violence. Not out of respect or love He will not be able to force people to love Him.

Activists and members of the Belarusian diaspora attend a rally in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of anti-Lukashenko protests. Photo: AFP / Getty Images

Forced to leave the country last year, Tsikhanouskaya is based in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she has focused on gathering international support for the Belarusian opposition and tougher sanctions on Lukashenko. Last month, she traveled to Washington to meet Joe Biden, and to London to meet Boris Johnson.

Diplomacy has borne fruit. Later Monday, the US is expected to unveil new sanctions against Lukashenko that could target Belaruss’s economy, including Belaruskali potassium company, as well as state-run oil, timber and steel companies or Lukashenko’s allies.

Tsikhanouskaya has tried to keep Belarus on the front pages of the foreign press and in the minds of its policymakers, even though foreign interest in the protests has waned since 2020.