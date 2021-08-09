Connect with us

International

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: Belarusians were not ready for this level of cruelty | Belarus

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 


or It has been a year since Belarusians took to the streets to challenge authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko over stolen elections, marking the biggest crisis of his 27 years in power and the most shocking year in the country’s modern history.

In an interview, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya issued a painfully challenging message as she detailed the number she received last year in 35 thousand prisoners, hundreds tortured and thousands more forced to flee the country or hide from Lukashenko’s blows.

People were in a state of euphoria, Tsikhanouskaya recalled the mood in Belarus a year ago as more than 100,000 protested. We also thought: look how many of us there are, there is no chance that the regime will remain in power. Maybe we were not ready for this level of cruelty.

A year later and the opposition is besieged, as the government has jailed more than 600 political prisoners at home and criticizes his critics in exile, colliding with a MiG-29 to capture a Ryanair flight in May and trying to assemble a Belarusian sprinter on a plane at the Olympics to summon its negligent trainers. Tsikhanouskaya calls these acts of despair as Lukashenko seeks to maintain his rule through fear.

Last year, he became more cruel and harsh because he realizes he lost the face of a strong leader, she told Lukashenko, who became president in 1994. Yes, he is in power. But it is because of the violence. Not out of respect or love He will not be able to force people to love Him.

Activists and members of the Belarusian diaspora attend a rally in Warsaw, Poland of anti-Lukashenko protests.
Activists and members of the Belarusian diaspora attend a rally in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of anti-Lukashenko protests. Photo: AFP / Getty Images

Forced to leave the country last year, Tsikhanouskaya is based in Vilnius, Lithuania, where she has focused on gathering international support for the Belarusian opposition and tougher sanctions on Lukashenko. Last month, she traveled to Washington to meet Joe Biden, and to London to meet Boris Johnson.

Diplomacy has borne fruit. Later Monday, the US is expected to unveil new sanctions against Lukashenko that could target Belaruss’s economy, including Belaruskali potassium company, as well as state-run oil, timber and steel companies or Lukashenko’s allies.

Tsikhanouskaya has tried to keep Belarus on the front pages of the foreign press and in the minds of its policymakers, even though foreign interest in the protests has waned since 2020.

It was painful for us that attention to Belarus has dropped as these images of these beautiful demonstrations disappeared, she said. But then the capture of [Ryanair] the plane brought new attention and the EU pursued it with the appropriate sanctions. And now I hope the US and UK will also join these sectoral sanctions. Take a good look at what their move will be.

The death of a Belarusian activist in Ukraine in a possible murder disguised as a suicide has sown fear among politically active exiles. Tsikhanouskaya, who has been given a security detail by the Lithuanian government, says he understands that I am clearly one of the objectives of this regime.

The regime is trying to intimidate people who are active outside Belarus, she said. It is an attempt to scare everyone. To scare us, to beat us, and to be honest has an effect on a lot of people. Why deny it? But Belarusians understand that you can not scare people forever.

Tsikhanouskaya calls the transformative year transformative. She entered politics only after her husband, Sergei, an anti-government activist, was jailed for trying to run against Lukashenko. The housewife described later became an opposition presidential candidate, speaking at rallies with thousands of supporters. Ever since she was forced to leave the country, she is a statesman in exile, a transition she has described as a difficult path, an educational one.

I think people have put a lot of responsibility on me, she says. People are forgetting that a year ago I was just a mother, not at all involved in politics. I have had to study a lot and I am trying to do what I can, where I am But the responsibility is not only on me, it is on all Belarusians.

The posters are seen on a wall at an event where Tsikhanouskaya was speaking in London
Posters on a wall at an event where Tsikhanouskaya was speaking in London. Photo: Peter Nicholls / Reuters

Its role as the unifier of a diverse and violent opposition movement carries great pressure, as protest actions often lead to new waves of arrests within Belarus. Among those on trial is her ally Maria Kalesnikava, whom she calls the engine of the female trio who joined to lead the protests last year. Others trapped in Belarus write to her, saying the borders are closed and asking what to do.

That responsibility weighs heavily on me, she said. Every new person who goes to jail kills me for the whole day. Then 10 more [are arrested]. Then the other five Just raise your hands up in the fist and continue because you have no other choice.

She receives scant information about her jailed husband from the lawyer in his closed-door trial for inciting riots and breaches of public order. She is told that he is being held well physically but has been held in a solitary confinement cell for the past 10 months and that he reads and writes a lot. She said another priority for her is finding funds to help the families of political prisoners, so activists will know they will be supported if arrested for protests.

Sometimes it is strange, but people do not understand the magnitude of the tragedy, she said. And when you talk about the fact that a political prisoner asks for 2,000 for his family, for food, and there are 600 of them, and so many others who have not been declared political prisoners are in prison, and their families, the people who need to be relocated, media businesses that have been destroyed, businesses, NGOs, all looking for [financial] support, she says.

She called on Belarusians not to simply return to their daily lives, but to continue to support the opposition. The saga of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, whose criticism of her coaches became an international political scandal, had shown that there were no more middle roads in Belarus, she said.

If you say a word publicly against [Lukashenko] then you are already ready, the KGB is coming for you, she said, referring to the Belarusian security services. The situation affects everyone. You can not stand aside because there is no guarantee that it will pass you by.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/09/sviatlana-tsikhanouskaya-belarusians-not-ready-cruelty-lukashenko-belarus

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: