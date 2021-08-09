Cairns blockade: more than 500 businesses at risk of closing without wage support for workers | Queensland

The tourism industry in and around Cairns estimates that 650 small local businesses are in imminent danger of closing without a second-round wage-style wage support for workers.

Cairns is now set in a three-day Covid preliminary blockade, and tourism business operators say the local closure complicates a situation that had already worsened in recent weeks.

Even before the local closure, the number of local visitors had fallen off a cliff when Covid eruptions pulled holidaymakers from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane as they approached record numbers in May and June.

My stomach has done all sorts of flips, says Alan Wallish, the operator of the Great Barrier Reef Passions of Paradise.

[Four] weeks ago I was pointing out that I did not have enough staff to take care of all the people who came to Cairns.

I hate doing a stress test for me right now. This yo-yo-ing, going back and forth, jams, this needs to be resolved at the national and state level. We can not be left on the ground to deal with this.

North Queensland Tourism Tropical chief executive Mark Olsen says the biggest issue for businesses is a cash crisis and that many travelers who had booked a visit are now asking for refunds, rather than delaying their trip.

When small Covid eruptions in April and May prevented some travelers from making planned trips to Cairns, four in five simply rescheduled. Olsen says this time, the same number (80%) have demanded their money back.

It becomes a crisis of confidence, says Olsen. [Travellers] do not trust this cumulative impact of blockage after blockage. You do not want to waste your money with someone [if you dont know when] travel restrictions will be lifted.

Quick guide How to get the latest news from Guardian Australia show Photo: Tim Robberts / Stone RF Thank you for your comment.

In addition to reimbursement costs, business costs have continued for tour operators despite having little or no income. On Friday last week before the local block was announced tours and attractions were operating with only 9% of their regular customers.

A large reef tour operator which requires 17 staff in various roles to launch a boat, conducted a weekend tour with just five guests. Cumulative losses during blocking are about $ 10 per day.

For many business owners, especially those whose operations have previously relied on international travelers, the large volume of winter bookings had spurred a deliberate shaft to capture the domestic market.

Many brought in additional staff from across the country and spent months training them. Others had spent money to run their own business models to better care for the Australian market.

It was gradually being built, but has just stopped, says Nikki Giumelli, who heads the Bad Fishy aircraft boat.

There were many expectations that we were able to recover by 2020. We invested in our businesses, predicted a recovery and took a few weeks.

Ben Woodward, director of sales and marketing for Capta Group, which operates wildlife parks, tours and other attractions, says the business was able to keep about 170 people employed during 2020 due to the work program of federal governments.

He says some businesses will now close without similar support.

More long-term support will be needed for tour and hospitality operators, Woodward says.

Sign up to receive top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

We still do not have a specific timeline for when we will see international borders open, we have trigger around vaccination rates, but in terms of timelines we have nothing to work on. Given the situation we were currently in we were not able to maximize the opportunities.

The disappointing thing is that through no fault of our own we were in this situation. It is just a reality that we need that support.

Olsen says that because Cairns has not been in a prolonged stalemate, local businesses and workers were not eligible for Covid disaster support payments, even though their clients were locked out.

He estimates that 650 mostly small and medium-sized businesses are on the brink and may not be able to continue without a work-style program or other support.