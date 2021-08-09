International
Will school students need to go back to class?
Although 16-17 year olds can now receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, local councils do not intend to make vaccinations mandatory or apply “discrimination” between vaccinated and unvaccinated school children.
Instead, they will adhere to guidelines from the Scottish Government and public health officials by encouraging appropriate school students to get the vaccine and educating them on how to do so.
Who is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine?
The vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 16. Children over the age of 12 are only eligible if they have certain health conditions or live with a person with compromised immunity.
Earlier this week, Prof Wei Shen Lim, chairman of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Committee (JCVI) announced that the spread of vaccines for 16 and 17 year olds could begin in the UK.
He added that JCVI recommends the Pfizer vaccine for this age group and believes that one dose can protect against serious illness and hospitalization.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and First Deputy Minister John Swinney welcomed the announcement. They both said earlier this week that Scotland would begin distribution as soon as possible.
What does this mean for school students?
With the new extension of the vaccine to children aged 16-17, this means that a group of school-age students are generally eligible to receive the vaccine for the first time.
When asked how they would handle student vaccinations, councils in the north and northeast said they would abide by the advice of health boards and the Scottish Government.
All vaccinations will continue to be voluntary. ”
Spokesperson of the Highland Council
A spokeswoman for the Highland Council described the stance.
Vaccination against Covid-19 is not mandated by legislation for adults or children, so all vaccinations will continue to be voluntary. ”
She added that the council will follow public health guidelines to encourage vaccines for those eligible.
A Shetland Islands Council spokesman said they would allow time outside of school to attend meetings.
No ‘discrimination’ between students with and without the vaccine
The councils said there are no plans to limit the participation of unvaccinated students in activities or to seek further testing or restrictions.
“Students who do not choose to receive the vaccine will not be excluded from any activity.”
– Spokesman for the Shetland Islands Council
The current guidelines require all students and senior staff to take side flow tests before the start of the year and then twice a week.
Shetland Islands Council spokesman said: “Students who do not choose to receive the vaccine will not be excluded from any activity.”
A spokesman for the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said any such restrictions would only come from the Scottish Government or another external body.
“Comhairle does not intend to discriminate between vaccinated and unvaccinated students in relation to testing or access to services beyond anything set out in national guidelines or required of us to be applied by outside parties.”
The government has no “plans” for compulsory vaccination
A Scottish Government spokesman said vaccinations for 16 and 17 year olds could support regular personal learning by reducing the spread of COVID. But students will not be asked to take it, they added.
While we strongly encourage young people to get vaccinated, we have no plans to make vaccination mandatory. We continue to follow the advice of JCVI experts and will await the outcome of the second dose data analysis for this age group and any future additional vaccination advice for those in the 12-15 age group. “
How to get a Covid-19 vaccine if you are just right
Representatives for Moray Councils, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire said they would follow NHS Grampian advice. An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said vaccination decisions belong to the individual, but invited qualified young people to make an appointment.
“As with all other age groups in the Covid-19 vaccination program, we will provide relevant information to support people in making an informed decision. Clinic planning for 16-17 year olds is well underway and we would encourage them to sign up for an appointment, using registration portal on the NHS Inform.. “
From August 10, anyone 16 years of age or older can attend an outpatient clinic, as long as the clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine.
