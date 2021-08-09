International
Qatar will host international meetings on Afghan peace VOA
ISLAMABAD – Two international back-to-back meetings gather in Qatar this week to force Afghanistan’s warring parties to resume peace talks and reach an agreement before the Afghan conflict spirals out of control.
The diplomatic effort comes amid dramatic advances on the battlefield by Taliban insurgents as the United States continues airstrikes in support of the Afghan government forces involved.
It also comes after the United Nations warned in recent weeks that the war in Afghanistan has entered a new, more deadly and more destructive phase.
The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, and his counterparts from Russia, China and Pakistan will meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, under what is officially known as the enlarged troika, diplomatic sources told VOA.
The Moscow-initiated group conducts regular consultations on ways to support negotiations within Afghanistan to help the parties reach a political solution and a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire.
The expanded troika will hold consultations before meeting with representatives of the Taliban and the Kabul government in Doha, who are engaged in slow-moving peace negotiations inside Afghanistan, VOA learned from reliable sources at the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
The expanded troika will be preceded by a meeting Tuesday with Afghanistan’s close neighbors. Russia, the United Nations and the United States have also been invited to Tuesday’s meeting.
The purpose of both discussions will be to seek a possible common ground between the two Afghan opponents at a time when (the Taliban) have begun occupying provincial capitals, Foreign Ministry sources said.
The Taliban occupied large parts of Kunduz, 2 other provincial capitals
The insurgents’ takeover of Afghanistan’s provincial capital began on Friday with Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz
Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq, and the country’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Khan, will visit Dohan to attend Afghan-related peace talks there, sources added.
“We are always looking for ways and means to help speed up negotiations because we do not see a military solution to the war in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad told VOA last week.
There must be a political solution, a political agreement for a lasting peace, and we will stand by it. We are committed to staying with him until that goal is achieved, the US envoy vowed.
Taliban advances have raised the prospect of Islamist groups returning to power in Afghanistan.
At its last meeting in April this year, the expanded troika had warned insurgents not to try to take military control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.
We do not support the creation of a forcefully imposed government in Afghanistan, said a joint statement issued at the time.
The peace effort comes after US troops, under the direction of US President Joe Biden, will leave Afghanistan, along with its NATO allies, by the end of this month after 20 years.
The withdrawal is a crucial outcome of the Washington-based peacebuilding deal that the Taliban and the United States signed in February 2020, when Donald Trump was president of the United States. But the inter-Afghan negotiations stemming from the historic agreement have failed to make any significant progress and have stalled.
The current crisis in Afghanistan and the inability of the two warring parties to make peace for the sake of their people is now equating to a political failure that poses a serious threat to the region, said Torek Farhadi, an analyst at the former Afghan government and official.
We must move towards a transitional government acceptable to all parties and receive UN guarantees for a period of 23 years. Meetings in Doha should push for such a solution, Farhadi said.
The Taliban are demanding that Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis abandon peace talks to move forward. Ghanimaintains he will not comply with any request in violation of the country’s constitution.
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/us-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal/qatar-host-international-meetings-afghan-peace
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]