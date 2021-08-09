Qatar will host international meetings on Afghan peace VOA

ISLAMABAD – Two international back-to-back meetings gather in Qatar this week to force Afghanistan’s warring parties to resume peace talks and reach an agreement before the Afghan conflict spirals out of control.

The diplomatic effort comes amid dramatic advances on the battlefield by Taliban insurgents as the United States continues airstrikes in support of the Afghan government forces involved.

It also comes after the United Nations warned in recent weeks that the war in Afghanistan has entered a new, more deadly and more destructive phase.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, and his counterparts from Russia, China and Pakistan will meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, under what is officially known as the enlarged troika, diplomatic sources told VOA.

The Moscow-initiated group conducts regular consultations on ways to support negotiations within Afghanistan to help the parties reach a political solution and a lasting and comprehensive ceasefire.

The expanded troika will hold consultations before meeting with representatives of the Taliban and the Kabul government in Doha, who are engaged in slow-moving peace negotiations inside Afghanistan, VOA learned from reliable sources at the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

The expanded troika will be preceded by a meeting Tuesday with Afghanistan’s close neighbors. Russia, the United Nations and the United States have also been invited to Tuesday’s meeting.

The purpose of both discussions will be to seek a possible common ground between the two Afghan opponents at a time when (the Taliban) have begun occupying provincial capitals, Foreign Ministry sources said.

The Taliban occupied large parts of Kunduz, 2 other provincial capitals The insurgents’ takeover of Afghanistan’s provincial capital began on Friday with Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz

Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Muhammad Sadiq, and the country’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Khan, will visit Dohan to attend Afghan-related peace talks there, sources added.

“We are always looking for ways and means to help speed up negotiations because we do not see a military solution to the war in Afghanistan,” Khalilzad told VOA last week.

There must be a political solution, a political agreement for a lasting peace, and we will stand by it. We are committed to staying with him until that goal is achieved, the US envoy vowed.

Taliban advances have raised the prospect of Islamist groups returning to power in Afghanistan.

At its last meeting in April this year, the expanded troika had warned insurgents not to try to take military control of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

We do not support the creation of a forcefully imposed government in Afghanistan, said a joint statement issued at the time.

The peace effort comes after US troops, under the direction of US President Joe Biden, will leave Afghanistan, along with its NATO allies, by the end of this month after 20 years.

The withdrawal is a crucial outcome of the Washington-based peacebuilding deal that the Taliban and the United States signed in February 2020, when Donald Trump was president of the United States. But the inter-Afghan negotiations stemming from the historic agreement have failed to make any significant progress and have stalled.

The current crisis in Afghanistan and the inability of the two warring parties to make peace for the sake of their people is now equating to a political failure that poses a serious threat to the region, said Torek Farhadi, an analyst at the former Afghan government and official.

We must move towards a transitional government acceptable to all parties and receive UN guarantees for a period of 23 years. Meetings in Doha should push for such a solution, Farhadi said.

The Taliban are demanding that Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis abandon peace talks to move forward. Ghanimaintains he will not comply with any request in violation of the country’s constitution.