International
Nepal: Indigenous peoples silent victims of country conservation success
Nepal Indigenous peoples have suffered a major human rights violation over the past five decades as a result of abusive conservation policies, Amnesty International and the Community Confidence Center (CSRC) said in a new report released today.
Reports, Violations in the name of preservation, documents how the creation of National Parks and other protected areas has resulted in tens of thousands of indigenous peoples being forcibly expelled from their ancestral lands and not having access to the areas on which they depend for their livelihood. Focusing on the examples of Chitwan and Bardiya National Parks, the report highlights how the implementation of these policies has often led to cases of arbitrary arrest, torture, extrajudicial killings, and forced evictions from informal settlements.
Nepal is often held up as an exemplary conservation success story. Unfortunately, that success has come at a high price for indigenous countries who have lived in these protected and dependent areas for generations, said Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Director for South Asia at Amnesty International.
From the 1970s onwards, Nepali governments have adopted a conservation approach that has forced Indigenous peoples to leave their ancestral lands and severely limited their ability to access traditional foods, medicinal plants, and other resources. The heavy implementation of these policies has subsequently resulted in numerous cases of torture or other ill-treatment and unlawful killings.
Forced evictions
National parks and other protected areas cover almost a quarter of Nepal, with the vast majority located in the ancestral homeland of the indigenous peoples of Nepal. Decades after their founding, many indigenous peoples who were expelled remain landless and at risk of further forced evictions from the informal settlements where they now live. They have not been provided with access to alternative livelihoods or compensation for their losses.
Amnesty International and the CSRC have documented several recent incidents of forced evictions and forced eviction attempts by national park authorities, including in Chitwan and Bardiya. On July 18, 2020, authorities in Chitwan National Park forcibly evicted ten families from the Chepang community who had been displaced by floods and landslides and were living in a buffer zone, a designated area to give local people access in forest springs – outside the park boundary.
Amnesty International and the CSRC found that the park had given the families a verbal notice just one week before the eviction, contrary to international standards and requirements under Nepal’s new Housing Act. A formal investigation into the incident was launched by the Ministry of Forests and Environment later that month, but despite repeated requests, Amnesty International and the CSRC have been unable to obtain information about the results of the investigation.
In Bardiya National Park, some indigenous peoples have continued to pay malpot, a tax on land income, despite not having had access to their land for decades, as floods and a change in river flow resulted in land being considered part of the national park. They told Amnesty International and the CSRC that they were doing so in the hope that they would once again be able to enter their land, and because malpot invoices are required to claim compensation for product damage.
Access to food and resources
The National Parks and Wildlife Conservation Act (NPWC) 1973 remains the comprehensive law governing protected areas. The law restricts hunting, grazing, cutting down trees, cultivating land or using forests and prohibits all construction in a national park or wildlife reserve, measures which have severely affected and dramatically changed the way people live. autochthonous.
In addition to those living in the Buffer Zones with access to the Buffer Zone forests, indigenous peoples who have settled outside the Buffer Zones are barred from visiting national parks, leaving people already deprived of access to their homes, land and other forest resources. to take care of themselves and pay costs they cannot afford, potentially resulting in food insecurity and health and housing concerns.
Due to the lack of alternative livelihoods, financial difficulties and inability to afford household expenses, many indigenous peoples expelled from their land have been forced to become shareholders (bataiya), cultivating other people’s land in exchange for 50 percent of the harvest.
E bataiya the system, which is governed by social rather than legal norms, has serious human rights implications. Locals interviewed in Banke and Bardiya districts reported that they often experienced exploitation by landlords, including the need to do housework or collect fodder and free firewood.
Arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and other ill-treatment, and excessive use of force
Indigenous people are often arrested and detained for entering national parks and reserves. Many have faced ill-treatment, and sometimes torture, at the hands of army personnel stationed in parks. Several have died as a result, including 26-year-old Raj Kumar Chepang, who died after being beaten by army officers in Chitwan in July 2020.
For almost half a century, the indigenous peoples of Nepal have been failed by governments that were constitutionally obliged to protect their rights
The domestic legal framework fails to clearly define and limit the Nepal Armys’ powers to arrest, detain and use force in national parks and other protected areas. A recent study in the Chitwan buffer zone found that Nepal Armys’ role in conservation is expanding, with national parks becoming increasingly militarized.
For nearly half a century, the indigenous peoples of Nepal have been failed by governments that were constitutionally obliged to protect their rights. To begin repairing this damage, the Nepalese authorities must recognize the rights of indigenous peoples to their ancestral lands and allow them to return, said Jagat Basnet, CSRC Executive Director.
This should be accompanied by legal changes guaranteeing the right of indigenous peoples to participate fully in the management of conservation areas, and a comprehensive and participatory process to agree on appropriate compensation for errors caused by the Nepalese authorities.
