Covid NSW Update: Byron Bay and Tamworth in isolation amid 283 new cases in the state | Sydney

New South Wales is facing a spread of Covid-19 in regional areas even though the prime minister is sailing by opening up new industries such as hairdressing some time in the future, provided clients and service providers are vaccinated.

Late Monday, NSW Health announced an immediate blockade in the states of the Northern River region, including Byron Bay. It came after a man traveled from Sydney in late July and was catching on in the community. His close contacts are being tested and authorities are urgently seeking details about the places he visited. The region has low vaccination levels.

The restrictions, from 18:00 on Monday, apply to people living in areas of Byron, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Home in local government areas.

Tamworth was also placed in custody Monday, from 5 p.m., after a woman traveled from Newcastle and visited a number of places. Armidale and Newcastle are already in closure as a result of the break-up, and are subject to the same home-stay rules as Greater Sydney.

The Penrith local government area has been added to Sydney’s hottest LGAs, subject to stricter rules.

NSW recorded 283 new cases won instead of Covid-19.

Sixty-four cases were infectious in the community, 42 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, and the isolation status of 71 remains under investigation.

Case numbers are expected to rise again during the week, as NSW set a test record of 133,000 tests on Sunday. Cases are still piled up in the LGA Canterbury-Bankstown, which has 58, but Penrith recorded 29 cases.

Across the city, Bondi Beach Public School confirmed to parents late Monday that a child had tested positive, forcing all staff and students to isolate themselves.

Despite the persistently high number of cases in the community while they were infectious, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said NSW did not need a stay-at-home payment for people awaiting test results, similar to the $ 450 the Victorian government generated during its blockade. long when he was struggling to get people to stay home.

She said such payments were not necessary due to the Commonwealth disaster payment, although these payments are not available to people who are still working.

It also seemed to have different messages from the Prime Minister and her chief of health, Dr Kerry Chant, who said: I think the numbers speak for themselves, we are still seeing a large number of infectious people in the community. We all need to play our part in reducing our mobility and staying on track.

But the prime minister has again tossed out the idea of ​​opening some businesses, perhaps in some parts of the city where there are a small number of cases, such as hairdressing and other one-on-one personal services, potentially as early as September.

Construction workers from the eight hottest LGAs will be allowed to return to work at construction sites in those LGAs from Wednesday if fully vaccinated.

Berejiklian said: Please think about the future if you work in an industry where you want to return to customer service or have a service to people or work in a job that is not currently open, consider vaccination.

Because the higher the vaccination rates, the more confidence there must be to ease restrictions and open things up.

Exactly how the scheme would work is not clear, but it is likely to require some vaccination evidence from clients and workers.

The government has provided special vaccination days for groups of essential workers, such as supermarket workers, but the prime minister has hinted at further industry returns after August, when the current blockade will end.