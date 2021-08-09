Byron Bay, Richmond Valley, Home, Lismore in isolation after COVID-19 case in the region

Four local government (LGA) areas on NSW North Coast are now at a standstill after a positive case traveled to the region from Sydney.

Main points: The man is believed to have traveled to Byron Shire from Sydney with two children

Byron Shire Mayor Michael Lyon said the man had not used QR codes

The blockade applies to anyone who has been in the affected LGA since July 31st

LGA Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Ballina Shire are closed until 12:01 p.m., Aug. 17.

The blockade affects anyone who has been to these areas on or after July 31st.

The same rules apply to current restrictions in Greater Sydney, the Hunter region and parts of the New England region.

The blockage comes after a man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Byron Shire from Sydney.

He is currently being treated at Lismore Basic Hospital, and investigations are ongoing into why he traveled to the region.

Health authorities have expressed concern that he may have visited a number of places while being contagious in the community.

In a statement, NSW Health said the blocking of the region came after updated health advice from health chief Kerry Chant.

Signs of panic buying at Woolworths in Lismore Central shortly after the blockage was announced. ( ABC News: James O’Brien )

The statement said the stay-at-home orders were to “protect the people of NSW from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak”.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for the community and appreciate their continued patience and cooperation,” the statement said.

“We are asking people not to ask for exceptions to the rules, but to make sure they comply with them, so that we do not see other cases of COVID-19 in the community.”

Anyone in the affected LGA should stay home unless they have a reasonable excuse to leave.

These include essential purchases, such as groceries, for medical appointments to vaccinate, or to perform care tasks.

Patients line up for a COVID-19 test at the Lismore fever clinic. ( North Coast and ABC: Bronwyn Herbert )

People are not allowed to have visitors in their home unless for reasons of care or compassion, including when two people are in a relationship but do not live together.

People are also not allowed to enter affected LGAs unless they have a reasonable excuse.

Earlier today, Dr Chant advised anyone in the affected LGA to be isolated immediately and tested for even the mildest symptoms.

“Unfortunately this gentleman was contagious in the community for a while,” she said.

“He had symptoms for a few days, so we’m quite worried and want to see [testing] the numbers increase in that area and we will monitor it closely. “

Man ‘did not use QR codes’

Byron Shire Mayor Michael Lyon said the man had not been cooperating with police and health authorities, who were trying to track down contacts for the region.

“He traveled from Sydney with two children, staying here in Byron, he was out and in a fair amount at a time when it is frustrating,” he said.

“We’re going through trying to list all the exhibit sites and work out where he was, and he didn’t log in and use QR codes, none of that.

“It has been very difficult for the police and health authorities to find out where he has been, it is ridiculous, you have to ask yourself what people think when it comes to a situation like this.”

Cr Lyon said the conduct was unacceptable.

“He has been evasive by all accounts, as far as the question is concerned, so there is a form of doubt about the reasons why he is evading with the questions, we do not know at this stage, but it is disappointing,” he said.

“When it happens because someone is complacent or negligent it is unacceptable, it is worse than stupidity, when it just does not give a sh * t, this is the next level for me.”

