



SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating reached its lowest level since the start of a pandemic amid growing frustration over blockages and a slow vaccination boost, a widely viewed poll showed. on Monday. A Newspoll conducted for the Australian newspaper showed that Morrison public support fell by four points to 47%, the lowest level since he criticized his government’s response to devastating fires earlier last year. The Morrison Liberal-National Party coalition government is also behind the opposition Labor Party on a two-party preferred base, where votes for smaller parties are distributed, 47-53. If the poll result were to be repeated in an election, the Conservative government would lose the post to center-left Labor. Morrison must return to the polls by May 2022, a time when all Australians over the age of 18 are expected to be offered a COVID-19 vaccine. Morrison’s approval of pandemic treatment was halved from 85% in April last year, during the peak of the first wave of infections, to 48% in the last survey. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS / Issei Kato / Photo of the document Australia had hoped to complete its vaccination by October 2021, but that schedule was extended until the end of the year after sparse blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine saw Canberra initially recommend that everyone under the age of 60 get the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine. .N). Pfizer supplies remain in short supply until October, and with flare-ups in several states, the advice now recommending people get the AstraZeneca vaccine if available has sparked some confusion and criticism. Morrison has also been criticized by so-called former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who described the vaccine program as “a colossal failure”. Read more With less than 23% of Australians fully vaccinated, states have been forced to use a series of stop and start blockages to extinguish outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant. Sydney and Melbourne – Australia’s two largest cities – are under heavy blockade as southeastern Queensland emerged from strict house arrest orders on Sunday. Read more However, the number of pandemics in Australia has remained relatively low, with just over 36,250 cases and 939 deaths. Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Stephen Coates and Lincoln Feast. Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

