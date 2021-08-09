La Media Inglesa becomes the International Partner of the Media – News Club





La Media Inglesa have become the Official International Partner of the Media Club. The Spanish channel on YouTube was present for Saturday’s win against Accrington Stanley and announced the new partnership live from their pre-match appearance. Much of the World Phenomenon, La Media Inglesa have been instrumental in increasing the club’s presence throughout Spain and South America and they have worked together with the Worldwide Wanderers program over the past year. After teasing their fans with a live broadcast from an unknown location to celebrate the arrival of 300,000 YouTube subscribers, they arrived in Adams Park on Saturday to join us in launching the League One 2021 / campaign. 22. To watch the video, please enable “Targeting” in the cookie settings Presenters Ilie Oleart, Andrea Orlandi and Juan Corellano spoke to several fans before the game, as well as President Rob Couhig, new Gibraltarian signing Tjay de Barr and Global Marketing Executive, Harry Gadd. “Thank you so much for the direct follow-up and for all the support,” concluded Ilie Oleart. “It all made me quite emotional. It was a very difficult year, but here we are again with the Wycombe Wanderers, the fans are back and it was epic. La Media Inglesa started as a small project 10 years ago and here we are today with a presence at a professional football club in England – it’s just madness. “ At a show full of surprises, we also announced the sale of a collaborative shirt with their logo appearing on the Blue Quarters of Chairboys. With an incredibly high demand, 300 planned shirts were sold in the first hour of going on sale. It has since been announced that all orders received before 15 Augustth will be processed, meaning those who initially lost will still be able to secure the unique shirt. As the club’s first International Media Partner, La Media Inglesa will appear on various media projects around the world including highlights of Spanish matches, as well as a match day presence through LED and big screen updates. La Media Inglesa will continue to help spread the word of the club to their community and we have some plans for some extremely exciting initiatives over the next year. La Media Inglesa first contacted the club in 2019 when they wrote to all EFL clubs asking why a football fan should support that club, and the Wanderers were the only ones to respond in Spanish, with the chairman responding Rob Couhig that was read on their show. The crew then visited Adams Park for an FA Cup match with Tranmere Rovers, and that video was enjoyed by a wide audience, not least because of an interview with Adebayo Akinfenwa which appeared in the episode. Click here to order the shirt; please note that this is shipped from Spain and will therefore require international delivery fees.

