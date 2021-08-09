Philip Morris International Acquires OtiTopic Inhaled Drug Specialist; Growing Pipeline of Absorbed Therapeutic Products “Beyond Nicotine”

LAUSANNE, Switzerland- (TELE BUSINESS) -Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced its acquisition of OtiTopic, an American breathing drug development company with a late-stage acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) treatment for acute myocardial infarction. If approved, treatment could address the significant unmet medical need of over 83 million people in the US alone, with moderate to high risk for myocardial infarction.

The acquisition of OtiTopic is an exciting step in PMI Beyond nicotine ambitions, said Jacek Olczak, CEO, PMI. We have world-class expertise in the research, development and commercialization of aerosolization and suction devices to help accelerate the delivery of this exciting product to the market.

This acquisition is part of PMI’s strategic plan to utilize its expertise, scientific knowledge and absorption skills to enhance an inhaled therapeutic tube and the delivery of respiratory medications beyond nicotine. Following the completion of clinical trials and pending approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), PMI can utilize its expertise and the capabilities of other companies in the Beyond Nicotine portfolio to bring ASPRIHALE to market.

ASPRIHALEa patented, dry ASA powder inhaled through a unique self-administered aerosolis expected to pass from clinical trials to submission to the FDA for approval in 2022. Early clinical studies have shown that the product system catalyzed maximal plasma concentration and the desired pharmacodynamic effect, i.e., inhibition of platelet aggregation in two minutes compared to 20 minutes for chewing aspirin dressing. This rate is unprecedented and has significant potential implications for improving the survival of patients at risk of heart attacks.

OtiTopic will complete its evaluation program and submission to the FDA using FDA Route 505 (b) (2), a route established for drugs already available on the market but requiring approval or for a new indication, dosage form or mode, strength, combination with other products, or other unique features. This pathway will allow PMI to construct existing data available for ASA reference products and focus on providing evidence that the aspirated form, ASPRIHALE, exceeds the current standard of ASA custodial distribution.

In the United States alone, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds. With its absorbent version of acetylsalicylic acid (ASA), OtiTopic has developed a wealth that promises to have a much faster effect compared to oral ASA, said Jorge Insuasty, chief life sciences officer, PMI. With its acquisition of OtiTopic, PMI is looking forward to completing the planned ASPRIHALE registration program and bringing this important treatment to market to address a significant unmet medical need in a clinical condition where every second counts.

This transaction fits in well with OtiTopics’s goals to unlock what we believe is a significant opportunity in the science of inhalation therapy, said Kambiz Yadidi, CEO, OtiTopic. We are entering into this transaction to expedite the registration of FDA ASPRIHALEs, with the aim of providing innovative therapies for people at moderate to high risk for myocardial infarction.

PMIs Beyond nicotine vision is part of a larger transformation that puts health, science, technology and sustainability at the heart of the future of PMIs, offering products and solutions that aim to improve people’s lives and make a net positive impact in society. Building on the company’s investments and expertise in aerosol chemistry and physics, equipment technology, clinical research, and best-in-class safety and preclinical inhalation models, PMI is developing a pipeline focused on inhalation therapies for medical applications and wellness. .

To date, PMI has invested more than $ 8 billion in building a world-class research and development capability, including toxicology and clinical capabilities of pre-clinical systems, behavioral research, and post-market studies. The company has also met the strictest regulatory requirements, including in the US, where the Food and Drug Administration authorized a version of our smokeless tobacco product as a 2020 risk-modified tobacco product.

OtiTopic was founded in 2012 as an innovative start-up pharmaceutical company and holds several key patents, differentiated intellectual property, and has confirmed a 505 (b) 2 route through constructive interactions with the FDA.

PMI expects the impact of the OtiTopic acquisition on diluted EPS adjusted by 2021 to be negligible.

Preliminary and Warning Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the acquisition of OtiTopic, and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will occur or may occur in the future, may be future statements within the meaning of the 1995 Securities Private Reform Act, and include a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that can cause current events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such future statements, and you should not rely unnecessarily on any such future statements. These factors include associated risks and uncertainties, including: (1) the possibility that the integration of OtiTopic and its operations with those of the PMI may be more difficult and / or take longer than anticipated, and may not accelerate the desired entry of PMIs into additional smoke-free platforms and beyond nicotine platforms as quickly as anticipated; (2) the possibility that ASPRIHALE may not obtain FDA approval when provided, if at all; (3) PMI’s ability to retain key OtiTopic staff; and (4) other factors that may affect the combined performance of the combined company described in the section entitled Risk Factors in the PMI Annual Report in Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, PMIs Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other PMI records in the Securities and Exchange Commission. Future statements made herein speak only up to the date of this and PMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, unless required by law.

Philip Morris International: Offering a smoke-free future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and eventually replace cigarettes with smoke-free products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, company, its shareholders and its other actors. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as smokeless products, related electronics and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US. In addition, PMI sends its versions IQOS Platform 1 equipment and consumables for Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the USA, where these products have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) according to the pre-tobacco product application path ( PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its costs as a Modified Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific certification, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The PMI smokeless product portfolio includes steam products that do not burn from heat and nicotine. As of June 30, 2021, smoke-free PMI products are available for sale in 67 markets in major cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.7 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.

# # #