Monday Morning News – August 9, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

The Senate votes to end the debate on the infrastructure bill, decides the final vote Senate lawmakers appear to be approving a massive $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, possibly within the next 24 hours.

The Senate voted last night to end the debate on the bill.



sound In this vote, yes there are 68, no there are 29.

This was the last hurdle to be cleared before the full Senate vote on the bipartisan package.



The bill is likely to pass, but it is not a sure thing. Some Republican senators still oppose the bill, largely because it would add to an already spiral deficit. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn

BLACKBURN: This is something very expensive to afford.

Supporters argue that the bill will be paid for itself over time

due to the long-term benefits of the package.



The final vote is expected early tomorrow during the next day.

Wildfires are raging in Greece, California In Greece, pillars of smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked the sun over the country’s second largest island on Sunday.

This like a wild fire devoured pristine forests and threatened the villages. This caused more evacuations as helicopters dropped water and fire retardants.

Sound: HELICOPTER

The fire on Evia Island started on August 3 and affected the well-known summer destination from coast to coast, burning out of control. The fires have destroyed many homes and businesses and thousands of residents and tourists have fled.

Meanwhile, in California, the Dixie Fire has become the largest single fire in the history of the states.

The fire last week devastated Greenville’s historic Gold Rush-era town. It now covers over 700 square miles, an area larger than the size of New York City.

And as of Sunday, she was only 21 percent controlled, as she was fed by strong winds and dry vegetation on the bones. Cal Fire spokesman Ryan Bain

BAIN: Fuels are 99 percent acceptable in the afternoon. This means that out of 100 embers thrown into the air, 99 out of 100 of them are likely to start a fire.

Weather is expected to start collaborating a little more today.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the Dixie fire.

The Taliban take control of major cities in northern Afghanistan The Taliban continue to gain ground in Afghanistan as US troops and allies complete their withdrawal.

Taliban fighters on Sunday occupied most of the capital of Kunduz province in northern Afghanistan.

The city of Kunduz was the fourth provincial capital to fall largely or completely into the hands of the extremist group in less than a week. This while increasing power in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of the governor’s office and police headquarters after a day of fighting. It also seized the main prison building, releasing 500 inmates, including Taliban fighters.

Biden honors American Olympic athletes President Biden paid homage to American Olympic athletes over the weekend as the Summer Games were coming to an end.

BIDEN: I know you understand, but I do not think you will appreciate it until you get home how proud you made America. You really represented America. You represented the spirit of the country.

The United States won more gold medals, 39 one more than China, and was well ahead of the overall medal standings with 113 compared to China 88.

The Russian Olympic Committee had 71 overall medals followed by Britain with 65.

Japan dropped to fifth place. The host country enjoyed its best Olympic production in both gold medals with 27 and a total of 58.

Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91 Bobby Bowden is dead. The Hall of Fame coach built Florida State into a college football dynasty that gave way to a dozen conference titles and two national championships.

BOWDEN: This was probably the most exciting game we had with Florida in recent years. I do not know how we came back and won.

Bowden heard there in 2003 after a Seminoles victory over rival Florida Gators.

He amassed 377 victories during his 40 years as the college’s great coach. He spent 34 of those years with Florida State.

Bowden died early Sunday after a period of battling pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

I’m Kent Covington. For more news, features and analysis, visit us at wng.org.

WORLD radio transcripts are created in a hurry. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative programming record of Radio WORLD is audio recording.