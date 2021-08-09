International
Kerry Chant, Brad Hazzard called to detail blocking health advice in NSW investigation
At the moment no one from NSW can travel anywhere anyway. So, isn’t it better for our citizens, for our health and safety and well-being, to fight for our citizens to have those freedoms?
Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk warned that tougher border measures could be imposed if NSW decides to ease restrictions when 50 per cent of the population is vaccinated.
Berejiklian reiterated that high vaccination rates were crucial to easing the blockade on August 28, however government-led pushes to vaccinate certain sections of the community have had only moderate success.
Less than half of the eligible year 12 students have booked to get their first Pfizer hit despite the program officially launching on Monday. On Sunday, about 2,000 food and supermarket workers received a vaccination at Homebush and that was half the number of appointments available. The remaining doses will be used for food workers, but will be redirected to other centers.
A severe one-week blockade was imposed in local government areas of Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Lismore and Home Shire late Monday after Tamworth previously underwent an equivalent blockade after a positive case from Newcastle visited the area last week.
The Byron blockade came after a man in his 50s traveled there from Sydney late last month and has since tested positive.
The man was symptomatic in the Byron community for several days and was admitted to the nearby Lismore hospital on Sunday. Health authorities are urging all locals to come out for testing.
An alarm was also issued to people who were in the reception area at North Beaches Hospital on Saturday evening when they were visited by a COVID-positive person who was visiting another patient.
A Belrose man in his 30s was admitted and transferred to the intensive care unit at the hospital on Saturday, where he remains in critical condition. A member of the husband’s family, who had also tested positive, arrived at the hospital later and was in the waiting area for five minutes, the hospital said in a statement.
Berejiklian said the epicenter of the virus remained in southwestern Sydneys and the western suburbs, with most cases still registered in the Canterbury-Bankstown local government area.
Health authorities are most concerned about planting the virus among critical employees in the workplace in troubled areas of local government.
Berejiklian said the entire community was at risk, as long as a large number of authorized workers remained unvaccinated.
There are thousands [workers] that come out of those LGAs every day because they have to … this is a danger to all of us, she said.
Dr Chant said the continued number of people in the community while it was contagious was another reminder that the community needed to reduce mobility and stay in the course of prolonged blockage.
The consequences of people’s actions and disregard for public health advice can lead to the influence of your loved ones. Your loved ones could end up in the ICU and tragically die, she said.
There are 349 cases of COVID-19 hospitalized in NSW, including 67 in the ICU, 27 in need of ventilation.
and Natassia Chrysanthos
