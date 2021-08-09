International
The premature blockade was announced for the Byron Bay region
Dr Chant said they did not know of any locations where he had checked in with a QR code, but would alert the community when they had more information.
According to a memo issued Monday by St Vincents Lismore chief executive Steve Brierley to all staff, and seen by Herald, The COVID-19 positive patient was admitted to the nearby Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday.
We understand that the patient may have traveled from the Gold Coast to Byron Bay where the patient stayed for the last five days, the note said. Since then it is believed that the patient has been active in the community and has visited places in Ballina, Lismore and Casino.
Asked on Monday if she was aware of a positive case that had traveled from the Gold Coast to the Lismore and Byron Bay areas, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said, “We were just starting to hear some issues around, so wait to get more lots of information from New South Wales.
NSW Health is asking those in local government areas of Byron Shire, Richmond Valley, Tweed, Lismore, Kyogle and Home Shire to be tested for COVID-19 if they have even the mildest symptoms.
The department said it had been notified of the case in the Byron area overnight and investigations were underway into the source of the infection and the men’s movements.
Prior to the announcement of the blockade, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the North River community was on high alert.
At this stage, no further action will be taken, she said, after announcing a seven-day blockade for the Tamworth local government area, although there was no further confirmed case.
Tamworth’s blockade was prompted by a woman traveling to the regional city from Newcastle on Aug. 4 while unconsciously infectious, with numerous locations listed Sunday night as close or casual contact points.
Ms Berejiklian said the North Rivers case had been mobile and NSW Health officials were still determining the extent of that mobility and where they went.
Asked why the man had traveled from Sydney to Byron, Dr Chant said he was under investigation.
Of course, if there are any violations or issues, we work closely with the police, she said. My understanding is that there are other aspects here; I really can not speculate. The gentleman is in the hospital and we are interviewing those around him to find out the details.
The state reported 283 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, and at least 106 of them were in the community during their infectious period. A woman in her 90s from northern Sydney became the 29th death associated with the current blast.
Lismore Basic Hospital and NSW Northern Health District have been contacted for comment.
Before the house arrest warrants were announced, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin called for the region to enter a deadlock.
It’s clear to me that the North River region needs to get stuck, and the sooner the better to overcome a confirmed COVID-19 case reported overnight in the Byron area, she said.
With any blockage, we expect the NSW government to immediately deploy essential support to communities and businesses in all affected areas of local government. I know blockages hurt, but bureaucratic delays hurt more.
