Belarus regime increases purge of activists and media Belarus

Aleysa Ivanova wakes up every morning asking when the knock on her door will come.

You realize you can be next. Every day I wake up, I think maybe it will be tomorrow, maybe today. Maybe they will come for me tonight, said Ivanova (not her real name).

As a journalist in Belarus, her reporting on the country is seen as a threat to the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. Ivanova said repression had increased in recent weeks, with daily reports of someone else being detained by state security forces.

Since July, there has been a state-sponsored sweep of civil society and media organizations across Belarus, activists have said.

Between July 14 and 16, there were more than 60 searches of the homes and offices of Belarusian human rights organizations and their staff, including Viasna, The human constant, Legal Initiative, as well as Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Belarusian Association of Journalists and many others. IT documents and equipment, including laptops, cell phones and computers, were seized during the checks.

Earlier, on July 89 and 16, authorities also raided the homes and premises of independent media and their staff and arrested several journalists. More than 30 media workers and dozens of bloggers remain in jail.

Belarusian police raid a private apartment building, allegedly in search of journalists and protesters, during a rally against the Lukashenko regime. Photo: EPA

As of July 23, Amnesty International reported that at least 46 human rights and other civil society organizations in Belarus were shut down. Activists now say about 100 organizations have had to close.

This is much bigger than just a blow, Tanya Lokshina told Human Rights Watch. At a government meeting on July 22, President Lukashenko unhesitatingly described the move to shut down dozens of civil society groups as a purge, and that’s what it is, a vicious, large-scale deletion operation aimed at extracting voices. criticism.

Over the past year, according to International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and Viasna, a Belarusian organization documenting torture, at least 35,000 peaceful protesters have been arrested, there were 4,691 documented criminal court cases, 608 political prisoners and about 1,800 reports of torture. Hundreds of human rights activists have been persecuted and thousands have been forced to flee the country.

Police receive letters and computers from the office of the Belarusian Association of Journalists after Andrei Bastunets, on the right, the head of the BAJ, stands at the door. Photo: AP

Ilya Nuzov, head of the FIDH office in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said this deteriorating repression has probably been at work for months. It is not just quite unexpected. [The authorities] are diligently prepared. It is a natural progression of a deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

Faced with such persecution, several human rights organizations whose staff managed to flee are continuing their work abroad in neighboring Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. They remain challenging despite the grim view.

Victoria Fedorova, a human rights lawyer and director of the Legal Initiative, fled Belarus in March after one of her colleagues was arrested and his house searched. She knew she would be the future. She is now in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, but realizes she is not safe there.