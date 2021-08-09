Connect with us

International

Belarus regime increases purge of activists and media Belarus

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


Aleysa Ivanova wakes up every morning asking when the knock on her door will come.

You realize you can be next. Every day I wake up, I think maybe it will be tomorrow, maybe today. Maybe they will come for me tonight, said Ivanova (not her real name).

As a journalist in Belarus, her reporting on the country is seen as a threat to the regime of Alexander Lukashenko. Ivanova said repression had increased in recent weeks, with daily reports of someone else being detained by state security forces.

Since July, there has been a state-sponsored sweep of civil society and media organizations across Belarus, activists have said.

Between July 14 and 16, there were more than 60 searches of the homes and offices of Belarusian human rights organizations and their staff, including Viasna, The human constant, Legal Initiative, as well as Belarusian Helsinki Committee, Belarusian Association of Journalists and many others. IT documents and equipment, including laptops, cell phones and computers, were seized during the checks.

Earlier, on July 89 and 16, authorities also raided the homes and premises of independent media and their staff and arrested several journalists. More than 30 media workers and dozens of bloggers remain in jail.

Belarusian police raid a private apartment building, allegedly in search of journalists and protesters, during a rally against the Lukashenko regime.
Belarusian police raid a private apartment building, allegedly in search of journalists and protesters, during a rally against the Lukashenko regime. Photo: EPA

As of July 23, Amnesty International reported that at least 46 human rights and other civil society organizations in Belarus were shut down. Activists now say about 100 organizations have had to close.

This is much bigger than just a blow, Tanya Lokshina told Human Rights Watch. At a government meeting on July 22, President Lukashenko unhesitatingly described the move to shut down dozens of civil society groups as a purge, and that’s what it is, a vicious, large-scale deletion operation aimed at extracting voices. criticism.

Over the past year, according to International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and Viasna, a Belarusian organization documenting torture, at least 35,000 peaceful protesters have been arrested, there were 4,691 documented criminal court cases, 608 political prisoners and about 1,800 reports of torture. Hundreds of human rights activists have been persecuted and thousands have been forced to flee the country.

Police receive letters and computers from the office of the Belarusian Association of Journalists after Andrei Bastunets, on the right, the head of the BAJ, stands at the door.
Police receive letters and computers from the office of the Belarusian Association of Journalists after Andrei Bastunets, on the right, the head of the BAJ, stands at the door. Photo: AP

Ilya Nuzov, head of the FIDH office in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said this deteriorating repression has probably been at work for months. It is not just quite unexpected. [The authorities] are diligently prepared. It is a natural progression of a deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

Faced with such persecution, several human rights organizations whose staff managed to flee are continuing their work abroad in neighboring Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. They remain challenging despite the grim view.

Victoria Fedorova, a human rights lawyer and director of the Legal Initiative, fled Belarus in March after one of her colleagues was arrested and his house searched. She knew she would be the future. She is now in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, but realizes she is not safe there.

Vitaly Shishov, who ran the Belarusian House, an organization that helped his compatriots escape, was found dead Tuesday, hanging from a tree in a park in Kiev, in what police are now treating as a murder investigation.

“Even when we left in March, we realized that Ukraine is not safe,” Fedorova said. We know that security forces from Belarus can kidnap people. The hijacking of the plane [when a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk so the leading opposition activist and journalist Roman Protasevich could be detained] it was very frightening because the regime showed complete disregard for international and national law. They can do anything to stop the dissidents.

The home of Natallia Satsunkevich, who works for Viasna, was raided in February while she was on holiday in Egypt. She did not return to Belarus and is now abroad. Seven of her colleagues have been detained. She said prison conditions were now so bad they were similar to torture. There is no shower, you can not take walks. You sleep on a metal bed without a pillow.

Belarusian women marched in the red and white colors of the Belarusian flag in Minsk last month in solidarity with hundreds of people in custody.
Belarusian women marched in the colors of the Belarusian flag in Minsk last month in a show of solidarity with hundreds of people in custody. Photo: AFP / Geti

There were other activists still working secretly in Belarus, but in the current climate of mass arrests, they were intimidated, she added. All day they are in a nervous state, but at the same time these people are really brave and will not stop.

She added: We will continue to work for all those people who need our help and for our colleagues who are incarcerated.

Ivanova’s accreditation of journalists was revoked last year, but she has continued with her work. Many of her colleagues have fled the country or are in custody. She looks at strange cars outside her window and does not post anything on social media. Life at the moment was depressing, she said.

Right now, it’s very hard and it’s getting worse. They arrest people every day, she said. There is no stopping in printing.

I understand that maybe they will come for me, but I want to stay in Belarus and work there. I am trying my best to improve the situation.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/aug/09/belarus-regime-steps-up-purge-of-activists-and-media

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: