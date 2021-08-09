Erickson puts himself in the game





MRO, OEM and helicopter service company Erickson — best known for its fleet of glowing orange cranes — have hired financial consulting firm Houlihan Lokey to help it explore “strategic alternatives.” Houlihan recently ran Bristow Group through the reorganization of the bankruptcy and its subsequent merger with Era. In a statement released late last week, Erickson CEO Doug Kitani said the company “is looking for a strategic partner who shares our vision” and, by implication, can provide the necessary capital. “Our goal is to upgrade Erickson’s vast assets, including technological advances in the S-64 Super Air Crane, and to expand our capabilities in the MRO,” Kitani said. “A new strategic partner will complement our strengths, take Erickson to the next level, and position the company, with its legacy and expertise, as the first choice leader in the most demanding air operations and OEM MRO level support. . ” In February, Erickson said it planned to make the first flight of the optional S-64F + Air Crane piloted next year, with deliveries of customers of the new helicopter variant starting in 2024. The aircraft will be equipped with the main fully integrated rotor wires that Erickson certified late last year, as well as optional Sikorsky Matrix pilot technology and new Fadec turbocharged engines. A HUD may also be available for F + in concert with Erickson’s new water balloon. Erickson said the high / hot performance of F + will improve compared to the current production model. Only the new main rotor composite blades will increase the load to 25 degrees C and 8,000 feet by 88 percent – offering an extra 755 pounds – while the climb rate to maximum gross weight and 2,000 feet will increase 69.2 percent, from 1,300 fpm to 2,200 fpm. These numbers will be further improved with the new engine. In September, Erickson received the type certificate for the Bell 214ST and B / B1 helicopters. About forty 214B remain in service. The B was produced between 1976 and 1981 and is powered by a 2,930-shp Lycoming T5508D. Bell produced ninety-six 214STs between 1979 and 1993. The 18-passenger 214ST features a 30-inch body stretch and is powered by two General Electric T700 1,625-horsepower engines. Erickson noted that it is one of the largest operators of the Bell 214 fleet. Erickson went bankrupt in 2017 after listing $ 561 million in debt, largely as a result of its 2013 acquisitions of Evergreen Helicopters and Air Amazonia, as well as government and oil service contracts that were folded or never materialized. As part of the reorganization, Erickson relinquished Air Amazonia and most of the mixed fleet of helicopters that came with the acquisition of Evergreen.

