Ontario reports 325 cases of COVID-19, 0 deaths





Ontario is reporting 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of the province to 552,804. According to that of Sunday report, 90 cases were registered in Toronto, 47 in the Peel Region, 29 in the York and Hamilton Region, 26 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Waterloo, 14 in Durham, 12 in the Halton Region and 11 in Gray Bruce. All other local public health units reported 10 or fewer new cases in the provincial report. The death toll in the province is 9,407 as no more deaths were recorded. Read more: Ontario reports the largest increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-June Active cases in Ontario now stand at 2,375. The government said over 15,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently a bunch of 4,719 tests awaiting results. A total of 16,723,536 tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic. The story goes down the ad Test positivity for Monday reached 2.3 percent. The test positivity for Sunday was two percent. Trends ‘The time has come’: Fauci hopes for COVID-19 vaccines to receive full FDA approval within weeks

Ontario reports the largest increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-June Ontario reported that 94 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 (six from the day before) with 113 patients in intensive care units (down to two) and 83 patients in the ICU on a ventilator (down to two). As of 20:00 on Sunday, 29,949 vaccines (5,642 for the first stroke and 24,307 for the second stroke) were administered on the last day. There are more than 9.3 million people fully immunized with two doses which is 71.6 percent of the qualified population (12+). Coverage of the first dose stands at 80.9 percent. Meanwhile, 541,022 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which has increased by 192 from the day before. Disturbing variants in Ontario Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (now referred to by the WHO as Alpha and was first discovered in the UK United), B.1.351 (now referred to by the WHO as Beta and first discovered in South Africa), P.1 (now designated by the WHO as Gamma and first discovered in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now designated by the WHO as Delta and first discovered in India). The story goes down the ad Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC: 145,593 variant cases, which has increased by five from the previous day, Beta B.1.351 VOC: 1,493 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day. Range P.1 VOC: 5,174 variant cases, which has increased by one since the previous day. Delta B.1.617.2 VOC: 5,380 variant cases, which has increased by 157 since the previous day. See link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8097379/ontario-covid-coronavirus-numbers-august-9/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

