



MEMPHIS, Tenn., 9 August 2021 / PRNewswire / -The International Newspaper (NYSE: IP) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sylvamo Corporation (“Sylvamo”), intends to offer $ 500 million the total principal amount of high unsecured banknotes mandatory for 2029 in connection with the previously announced spin-off of the International Paper printing business. Key notes will be guaranteed by the International Document prior to the effective date of the spin-off. The net proceeds from the provision of the high banknotes, together with the projected borrowings under the expected credit facilities from Sylvamo and cash, will be used by Sylvamo to make a separate payment to International Paper before the spin-off. Higher entries will be offered in a private offer exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). High scores will only be provided to eligible institutional buyers under Rule 144A and persons outside the US outside United States relying on Regulation S, each under the Securities Act. High notes will not be and are not registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within United States lack of registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This notice is not an offer to buy, a request for an offer to sell or buy, or a request for an offer to sell or buy securities in connection with the above notes and will not constitute an offer, request or sale in any State or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such request or sale would be unlawful. The offer of high notes will be made only with a bid memorandum to be sent to prospective investors. Preliminary and Warning Statement This press release may contain “future statements”. Such future statements may include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s market opportunities, strategies, competition and expected activities and costs, and may sometimes be identified using words such as “may”, “will”. , “can”, “should”, “will”, “project”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “plan”, “evaluate”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “aims”, ” continues “and variations of these words or comparable words. Future statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and include risks and uncertainties. Therefore, the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these future statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to such changes include, but are not limited to, material changes from such future statements are discussed in more detail in the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) dossier and the statement of Sylvamo registration on Form 10 filed with the SEC on 9 August, 2021. Neither International Paper nor Sylvamo can provide any assurance that the delivery of old banknotes will be consumed at the foreseen amount or at all or that the spin-off will end at the expected time or at all. Completion of the spin-off is subject to the ongoing process of reviewing the SEC and satisfying the usual closing conditions. You do not have to rely on our future statements, which speak only up to the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to make any revisions to any future statements contained in this press release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-announces-proposed-senior-notes-offering-by-sylvamo-corporation-301351095.html SOURCE International Letter

