



Guangzhou, China, 9 August 2021 / PRNewswire / -The retailer of lifestyle products MINISO is back with another addition to its collection of co-branded collections: Minions. Including over 100 items, including lifestyle goods, furniture, digital appliances, cosmetics, bags and other seasonal products, the 70% MINISO-Minions product range will have a price below 59.9 RMB (approx $ 10 USD) “We have continued collaborations with some of the best IPs in business,” said MINISO Vice President of International Business Vincent Huang. “Minions is the latest in our history of successful partnerships.” MINISO’s Minions series, which debuted for the first time in China for a noisy welcome, it is planned for an inside circulation Singapore first, before gradually expanding to the rest of the south-east Asia, United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zeland. Meanwhile, MINISO is building its list of collaborations with IP licensors. To date, the brand has set a co-branding record with more than 20 IP licensors who own well-known brands such as Marvel, Disney, We Bare Bears, Coca Cola, Sesame Street and Sanrio. Moreover, MINISO has localized IP in many places like The Untamed in China and the Aerospace Corporation CASCChina corporation collection pushing boundaries by creating its own IP. This year, MINISO debuted its first self-created IP, the Xico Crossover Collection Mexico. The MINISO world-class supply chain of materials and products allows the brand to bring new and trendy products to the shelves often. The team of brand stylists from the MINISO Design Academy, its annual investment has been completed 100 million RMB in product design and development, as well as its collaboration with European and South Korean stylists also help keep the product pipeline complete, original, creative and practical. These creations have won a number of international design accolades such as the iF, Red Dot and A’Design awards. MINISO plans to release a series of original IP creations later this year. About MINISO MINISO is a retailer of lifestyle products, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics, food and toys at affordable prices. Ever since his first store opened Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO opened more than 4,587 stores in over 95 countries and regions. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to enable everyone to enjoy the little surprises of life. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miniso-announces-upcoming-international-release-of-minions-series-products-301350849.html BURIMI Miniso Group

